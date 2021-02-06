snow roads 1-31

A snow plow clears a portion of Highway 211 between Washington and Massies Corner during last weekend's snowstorm.

 John McCaslin

Looks like previous forecasts from the National Weather Service are proving true. Here's their latest advisory:

WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT

TO NOON EST SUNDAY...

WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches.

WHERE...Portions of northern and central Virginia as well as the central Shenandoah Valley.

WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon EST Sunday. Snow will overspread the area between 1 AM and 3 AM overnight. The heaviest snow will be between 4 AM and 8 AM overnight into early Sunday morning.

IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates around 1 to 2 inches per hour are possible in heavier bands of snow. Temperatures will rise above freezing Sunday afternoon as the precipitation ends. However, temperatures will quickly fall below freezing Sunday.

Here's what next week is looking like:

Rappahannock County forecast

Tonight
Snow after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
Sunday
Snow in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 16. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Monday
Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph.
Tuesday
Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
Wednesday
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.
Wednesday Night
Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in the upper 20s.
Thursday
Snow and rain. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
Thursday Night
Snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent.
Friday
Snow likely with a chance of rain. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows around 20.
Saturday
Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in the lower 30s.

