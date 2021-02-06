Looks like previous forecasts from the National Weather Service are proving true. Here's their latest advisory:
• WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT
TO NOON EST SUNDAY...
• WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches.
• WHERE...Portions of northern and central Virginia as well as the central Shenandoah Valley.
• WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon EST Sunday. Snow will overspread the area between 1 AM and 3 AM overnight. The heaviest snow will be between 4 AM and 8 AM overnight into early Sunday morning.
• IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
• ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates around 1 to 2 inches per hour are possible in heavier bands of snow. Temperatures will rise above freezing Sunday afternoon as the precipitation ends. However, temperatures will quickly fall below freezing Sunday.
Here's what next week is looking like: