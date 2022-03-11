National Weather Service

Expected snowfall from the National Weather Service

 National Weather Service

County closes refuse and recycling centers in anticipation of inclement weather

The National Weather Service on Friday afternoon issued a winter weather advisory for early Saturday morning with a total of 3 to 5 inches of snow possible with heavy wind. A wind advisory was also issued for between 6 a.m. Saturday to 1 a.m. on Sunday.

The advisory will remain in effect between 6 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Saturday. Residents should plan for slippery road conditions and gusty winds that could bring down tree branches and result in power outages. Visibility may be reduced at times and brief blizzard conditions are possible between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Sign up for Rapp News Daily, a free newsletter delivered to your email inbox every morning.

NWS recommends that residents watch their first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, to reduce risk of a fall or injury.

Expecting inclement weather, Rappahannock County announced on Friday evening that the Amissivllle and Flatwood Refuse and Recycling Centers will be closed on Saturday due to expected inclement winter weather.

The county will share updates on its website’s homepage if circumstances change, according to County Administrator Garrey Curry. Residents can also sign up for RaveAlert, the county’s mass messaging system, using their landline phone numbers, mobile numbers and/or email addresses to receive emergency correspondence from the county. 

This story will be updated

Tags

Recommended for you