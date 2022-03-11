County closes refuse and recycling centers in anticipation of inclement weather
The National Weather Service on Friday afternoon issued a winter weather advisory for early Saturday morning with a total of 3 to 5 inches of snow possible with heavy wind. A wind advisory was also issued for between 6 a.m. Saturday to 1 a.m. on Sunday.
The advisory will remain in effect between 6 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Saturday. Residents should plan for slippery road conditions and gusty winds that could bring down tree branches and result in power outages. Visibility may be reduced at times and brief blizzard conditions are possible between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m.
NWS recommends that residents watch their first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, to reduce risk of a fall or injury.
Expecting inclement weather, Rappahannock County announced on Friday evening that the Amissivllle and Flatwood Refuse and Recycling Centers will be closed on Saturday due to expected inclement winter weather.
The county will share updates on its website’s homepage if circumstances change, according to County Administrator Garrey Curry. Residents can also sign up for RaveAlert, the county’s mass messaging system, using their landline phone numbers, mobile numbers and/or email addresses to receive emergency correspondence from the county.
Rapp News and Foothills Forum are continuously covering local news in our community. Sign up to have the Rapp News Daily delivered free to your inbox every morning. Click here to sign up...
In-Depth Reporting
Community support for the nonprofit, nonpartisan Foothills Forum provides research and reporting about Rappahannock County matters, in collaboration with the Rappahannock News. Here's our work so far...
Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies and rain overnight. Low 34F. S winds shifting to NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Tonight
Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies and rain overnight. Low 34F. S winds shifting to NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Tomorrow
Snow will taper off and end during the morning but skies will remain cloudy during the afternoon. Morning high of 37F with temps falling to near 30. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches.