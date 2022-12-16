REC crews working to get the lights back on for about 1,900 members in mountainous areas nearby

REC ice 1

As frozen drizzle continued into Thursday night, thick ice built up on trees and branches.

Rappahannock Electric Cooperative crews, contractors and mutual-aid workers continue to make repairs and restore power after a winter weather mix on Thursday resulted in ice accumulations at higher elevations nearby, including in Chester Gap and other nearby mountainous areas.

REC ice 2

Crews and contractors hike up a right-of-way where heavy equipment can't reach. Many of the damage sites are along remote rights-of-way, many in mountainous regions.

