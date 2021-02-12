The Culpeper district of the Virginia Department of Transportation is warning of slick roads throughout the Piedmont region this morning and advises residents to postpone non-essential travel until later this morning when temperatures may rise above freezing in some areas.
Rappahannock County roads are in minor condition, meaning that they are mostly clear but motorists should watch for icy patches especially on secondary roads and across bridges.
A wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain may continue to fall throughout the weekend into next week, with little to no accumulation.
Temperatures today are unlikely to climb much above freezing, with highs in the lower 30s.
Keep up with all of VDOT’s road condition reports at the department’s website or follow the Culpeper district on Twitter, @VaDOTCULP.