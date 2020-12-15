With a major snowstorm looming, Rappahannock County Public Schools has gone ahead and announced this afternoon that they will be closed on both Wednesday and Thursday. All extracurricular activities as well as remote learning activities have been canceled for both snow days.
Additionally, Friday — originally scheduled to be an early release day — will now be a remote learning day for all students.
Meanwhile, Virginia State Police is encouraging local motorists to avoid travel if possible for the foreseeable future. The National Weather Service is calling for a foot of snow across the immediate Rappahannock region, with possible higher totals.
Snow is forecast to begin around 8 o’clock tomorrow morning in Rappahannock County, lasting into early Thursday morning. Temperatures are not expected to climb above the 30s until Sunday, so what falls will stick with us for a while.
VDOT, meanwhile, is working to pre-treat roads today (Tuesday), but slippery and dangerous conditions are still anticipated once the snow begins to fall, says the highway department.
State Police is already preparing for the winter weather and will have all available troopers on patrol in order to respond as quickly as possible to traffic crashes, emergencies and disabled motorists.
If you must travel Wednesday:
• Before heading out check Virginia road conditions at www.511virginia.org or download the VDOT 511 app.
• Clear all snow and ice from the roof, trunk, hood and windows of vehicles before travel
• Use headlights
• Drive for conditions — slow speeds and increase traveling distance between the vehicle ahead of you
• Buckle Up
• Avoid distractions, as in put down cell phones if in an area of the county with cell service.
Meanwhile, to report potential storm related power outages, contact Rappahannock Electric Cooperative at 800-552-3904.