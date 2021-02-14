As icy as Rappahannock’s sidewalks and driveways have been for the past 36 hours, the county managed to escape the worst of the freezing rain and sleet that has brought sheer misery to counties south and east of here.
Thanks to local VDOT crews and contractors, no major motor vehicle accidents were reported in Rappahannock County by Virginia State Police, although its Culpeper division as of last night had responded to 47 crashes and 10 disabled vehicles within a nine hour period.
In addition, no power outages were reported among the 5,052 electric meters in Rappahannock County, according to Rappahannock Electric Cooperative.
That said, REC this Sunday morning, aided by western region crews and contractors from South Carolina, resumed making repairs and restoring power to more than 20,000 customers, including in nearby Spotsylvania and King and Queen counties. The crews couldn’t work overnight because dropping temperatures made the icy conditions more treacherous.
The winter storm was especially impactful elsewhere in the state because it added substantial weight to trees and power lines already weighed down by heavy wet snow that bypassed Rappahannock County.
Here in Rappahannock, temperatures should start rising above freezing this morning, with another round of light wintry precipitation forecast from sunset this evening until midnight. Another rain-snow mix scenario could arrive in the county on Monday night, however temperatures Tuesday are expected to reach as high as 50 degrees.