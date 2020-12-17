It’s been a miserable night for Rappahannock Electric Cooperative crews working to restore power in several sections of Rappahannock County and far beyond, particularly after winds picked up tonight and sleet and snow continued to fall.
The outages began to mount around 3:30 p.m. and have continued to climb since then, according to REC. Most outages in Rappahannock County have occurred in the Castleton and Amissville areas, where outages continued past the 10 p.m. hour.
Fortunately the snow and sleet stopped falling in the county just before 11 p.m.
REC says its line crews, vegetation management team and contractors are “out in force, making repairs and restoring service as quickly and safely as they can.”
Saturated soil, it adds, has led to downed trees, which has contributed to the outages, and has made accessing damage sites more challenging.
“Our crews are mobilized and will work through the night until power is restored for all member-owners,” says Casey Hollins, director of communications and public relations.
“If you lose power, remember that you can use your smart phone to report an outage at myrec.coop/out. You also can report an outage in MyREC SmartHub.”
Meanwhile, crews in the Virginia Department of Transportation’s Culpeper District will remain on duty overnight continuing to treat roads.
Mostly snow fell in the northwest portion of the district — Rappahannock, Culpeper, and Fauquier counties — and in areas of higher elevation.
As the storm moves out of the area, temperatures will remain below freezing overnight and roads that aren’t already frozen will likely refreeze.
Motorists are encouraged to delay travel until temperatures rise above freezing Thursday morning. To check road conditions use VDOT’s free 511 tools.
Finally, after closing the Flatwood and Amissville Refuse and Recycling Centers earlier today due to the inclement weather, Rappahannock County Administrator Garrey Curry said “there will likely be lingering impacts Thursday morning causing delayed opening of offices and the refuse and recycling centers, more to come to that end.”