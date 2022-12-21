REC ice storm

A Rappahannock Electric Cooperative crew works to restore power during a past winter storm.

Heavy rain, scattered wintry precipitation, powerful winds and an historic cold front are predicted to barrel through Virginia beginning Thursday morning and into Saturday. A wind advisory and wind chill warnings are in effect for some counties for Friday and Saturday, as well. 

As a result, Rappahannock Electric Cooperative (REC) urges member-owners to prepare for possible power outages beginning Friday and possibly into the holiday weekend. 

