Heavy rain, scattered wintry precipitation, powerful winds and an historic cold front are predicted to barrel through Virginia beginning Thursday morning and into Saturday. A wind advisory and wind chill warnings are in effect for some counties for Friday and Saturday, as well.
"REC is carefully monitoring the expected heavy rain, potential ice, winds in excess of 40 mph and brutally cold temperatures in the forecast. We strongly encourage our member-owners to prepare now, too," said Casey Hollins, Managing Director, Communications and Public Relations.
The Cooperative has mobilized its field teams and contractors so they are ready to respond as quickly and safely as they can to any potential outages.
What to do before an outage
Charge critical electronics such as cell phones before the storm arrives, and make sure your family has a flashlight with batteries and other essentials you may need. For a complete list of emergency items REC recommends, please visitmyrec.coop/stormprep
Other steps you can take now:
• Bookmark REC’s website to report an outage or to find the latest on restoration efforts. You also can sign up to receive Outage Text Alerts:myrec.coop/outagecenter.
• Remember that you can use your smartphone to report an outage atmyrec.coop/out. You also can report an outage in MyREC SmartHub.
• Gather extra blankets, sweaters and other warm clothing.
• If someone in your home requires electricity for a serious medical condition, consider an alternate location with power that you can rely on during an outage.
Rapp News and Foothills Forum are continuously covering local news in our community. Sign up to have the Rapp News Daily delivered free to your inbox every morning. Click here to sign up...
In-Depth Reporting
Community support for the nonprofit, nonpartisan Foothills Forum provides research and reporting about Rappahannock County matters, in collaboration with the Rappahannock News. Here's our work so far...