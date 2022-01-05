Northam declares state of emergency ahead of late-week snow
It looks like there could be a little more snow will be coming our way — and then there's a chance of freezing rain this weekend.
Here's the National Weather Service forecast as of Wednesday evening:
Thursday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 42. Calm wind.
Thursday night: Rain and snow likely before 9pm, then snow. The snow could be heavy at times. Low around 21. Calm wind becoming northwest around 6 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible.
The Virginia Weather Plus page offers some more perspective on this forecast:
"As a new low-pressure area forms off the North Carolina/Virginia coast, heavier bands for several hours could produce several inches of snow accumulation across portions of Northern and Central Virginia.... And if this model is correct, it would occur in the same locations that got hit the hardest during last Monday's event. The potential is there for a quick 4 to 6 inches of heavy, wet snow. Snow ratios will be around 10:1, so it's a heavy, wet snow (at least at first) until colder air moves in. We would still have to worry about additional power outages, but NOT at the magnitude of what we saw on Monday."
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 31. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph.
Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 11. Calm wind.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 35.
Saturday night: A chance of freezing rain after 4 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 21. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Sunday: Rain or freezing rain likely before 10 a.m., then rain. High near 46. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Sunday night: Rain likely, mainly before 7 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 37.
A day after taking criticism for his handling of Monday's snowstorm, Gov. Ralph Northam late Wednesday declared a state of emergency ahead of another winter storm expected to bring 2 to 4 inches of snow Thursday night into Friday.
"I've declared a state of emergency as Virginia prepares to respond to another large winter storm beginning tomorrow," Northam said in a tweet. "These back-to-back storms will generate landmark winter weather that requires extra flexibility—particularly as many continue to deal with power outages."
Northam and state agencies have taken some harsh criticism for not declaring a state of emergency or deploying the Virginia National Guard after Monday's storm dumped a foot of snow on parts of northern Virginia, closing a 50-mile stretch of Interstate 95 for 36 hours and trapping thousands of travelers, among them U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine.
During a media briefing Tuesday, as drivers were still stranded on the interstate – many going on 24 hours – Northam defended not declaring a state of emergency, saying such action usually comes before major weather events like hurricanes.
Monday's storm also knocked out power to more than 150,000 across Virginia, with tens of thousands of those still in the dark Wednesday night.
A state of emergency allows Virginia to mobilize resources and to deploy people and equipment to assist in response and recovery efforts during major incidents and weather events.