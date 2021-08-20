If you’re visiting Shenandoah National Park, don’t pack your fishing gear, at least until water levels rise. The park issued the following news release Friday afternoon:
Effective immediately, Shenandoah National Park’s streams and rivers are closed to fishing due to low stream flows and high water temperatures. Despite the recent rainfall, streams and groundwater conditions have not recovered sufficiently.
Dry conditions have led to extremely low stream flows throughout the Park, including some river sections that are completely dry. Under low-flow conditions, high water temperatures occur with hot weather.
Low flows and high temperatures create extremely stressful conditions for fish, and dissolved oxygen can decline to fatal conditions. Some mortalities have been documented this month. The additional stress of angling during these conditions could harm the native brook trout populations. This closure is for all streams to include both open-to-harvest and catch-and-release waters.
While it is rare, the Park has occasionally closed fishing in the past in response to similar conditions.
Rapp News and Foothills Forum are continuously covering the impact of COVID-19 on our community. Sign up to have the C-19 Daily Update delivered to your inbox every morning. Click here to sign up...
In-Depth Reporting
Community support for the nonprofit, nonpartisan Foothills Forum provides research and reporting about Rappahannock County matters, in collaboration with the Rappahannock News. Here's our work so far...