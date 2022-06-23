Opal Road damage

Damage dealt to power lines on Opal Road near Warrenton. Photo Courtesy of Rappahannock Electric Cooperative.

Dozens of households in the Amissville area were left without power Wednesday evening going into Thursday following storms that Rappahannock Electric Cooperative crews described to have caused “tornado-like” damage.

REC, which provides electricity service in Rappahannock County, reported that in the area near Warrenton and U.S. Route 211, close to Amissville, the storm broke several electric poles in a row. While REC expects service for much of its area to be restored by Thursday evening, it said outages in the Culpeper region, which includes Amissville, could last longer.

Rappahannock storm

The storm brewing near U.S. Route 211 and the Town of Washington. 

The storms broke more than 40 poles across REC’s service region, and crews continue to find additional damage. Mutual aid crews joined REC on Thursday to clear trees and restore service as quickly and safely as possible. 

A request seeking additional information about the extent of storm damage in Rappahannock County was not immediately returned by Emergency Services Coordinator Sean Polster.

Residents can sign up for the county’s mass messaging system, RaveAlert, to receive emergency correspondence.

