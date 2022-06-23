Dozens of households in the Amissville area were left without power Wednesday evening going into Thursday following storms that Rappahannock Electric Cooperative crews described to have caused “tornado-like” damage.
REC, which provides electricity service in Rappahannock County, reported that in the area near Warrenton and U.S. Route 211, close to Amissville, the storm broke several electric poles in a row. While REC expects service for much of its area to be restored by Thursday evening, it said outages in the Culpeper region, which includes Amissville, could last longer.
The storms broke more than 40 poles across REC’s service region, and crews continue to find additional damage. Mutual aid crews joined REC on Thursday to clear trees and restore service as quickly and safely as possible.
A request seeking additional information about the extent of storm damage in Rappahannock County was not immediately returned by Emergency Services Coordinator Sean Polster.
Residents can sign up for the county’s mass messaging system, RaveAlert, to receive emergency correspondence.
Rapp News and Foothills Forum are continuously covering local news in our community. Sign up to have the Rapp News Daily delivered free to your inbox every morning. Click here to sign up...
In-Depth Reporting
Community support for the nonprofit, nonpartisan Foothills Forum provides research and reporting about Rappahannock County matters, in collaboration with the Rappahannock News. Here's our work so far...