All primary highways in Rappahannock County have been pretreated — some twice in two days — in anticipation of what could be the most snow we’ve seen in these mountains and foothills in two years.
The brine solution motorists already see sprayed on the roads, consisting of salt and water, will prevent a bond from forming between the pavement and the snow and ice at the onset of the storm.
VDOT crews are expecting the snow to fall in earnest tomorrow (Sunday) and last off-and-on into Tuesday. The department is encouraging Rappahanock residents to pay close attention to weather forecasts and make any remaining storm preparations by late today.
“Travel during the storm is likely to be hazardous and should be avoided,” advises VDOT’s Culpeper district, which includes Rappahannock County.
Once the snow begins, VDOT snow plow operators and contract crews will treat roads with salt and sand to aid melting and improve traction. When the snow accumulates to about two inches, the plows will push the snow off the roadways.
VDOT says its crews will work around the clock to clear roads, beginning with the county’s primary highways, then shifting to secondary roads once the main roads are passable.
Local updates are already being posted to Twitter.com/VaDOTCulp and on the district’s snow information webpage.