The Virginia Department of Transportation Culpeper District, which includes Rappahannock County, said Monday morning that major roadways are mostly clear of snow, but remain wet in the aftermath of Sunday's snowfall.
Drivers should continue to use caution as secondary road and neighborhood street conditions in the Culpeper District range from minor to moderate, meaning they are passable, but could be icy and wet in areas.
Bridges, overpasses, ramps and crossovers could prove especially dicey, transportation officials cautioned. As the sun sets and the temperatures drop, VDOT expects a refreeze which could affect the Tuesday morning commute. Be prepared to allow extra time for travel.
According to the National Weather Service, Rappahannock County experienced quite a bit of snowfall between Sunday and Monday morning. Four inches of snow was recorded in the Washington, Sperryville, Flint Hill, Amissville, Huntly and Chester Gap areas. A small part of Sperryville saw six inches of snow.
Unlike the other recent snowstorm, there have been no power outages reported in Rappahannock County.
