Today

A mix of clouds and sun. High 37F. Winds light and variable.

Tonight

Cloudy with snow developing after midnight. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected.

Tomorrow

A mix of wintry precipation will become lighter and intermittent late. High 31F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulating 3 to 5 inches.