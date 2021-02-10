The National Weather Service is issuing a winter weather advisory for Rappahannock County going into effect at 7 p.m. on Wednesday and remaining in effect until 10 a.m. Thursday. The NWS issues a weather “advisory” when one or more types of winter precipitation are forecast but no significant accumulation is anticipated.
The advisory is in effect tonight for much of northern and central Virginia “except areas generally south of Warrenton and Culpeper.”
Chance of precipitation is near 100 percent tonight, with temperatures hovering around freezing. One to three inches of snow and sleet is expected to accumulate overnight, with snow continuing through the day on Thursday and into Thursday night. Freezing rain and snow could make road conditions hazardous.
The Culpeper division of the Virginia Department of Transportation is monitoring chances for “wintry mischief,” according to a tweet on Monday.
And a “slight winter threat” of freezing rain and snow may continue off and on over the weekend until Tuesday which could cause travel disruptions.
Keep up with VDOT’s latest announcements on their website or follow them on Twitter, @VaDOTCULP