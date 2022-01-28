The National Weather Service (NWS) on Friday morning issued a winter weather advisory for Rappahannock County and the surrounding areas to begin at 4 p.m. and last until early in the morning on Saturday.
Snowfall could reach 1 to 3 inches later Friday, with icy road conditions expected for later in the afternoon and into night, which impact the evening commute.
Because of the expected inclement conditions, Rappahannock County Public Schools will sent home students early at 12 p.m. with all afternoon activities cancelled, according to spokesperson Holly Jenkins.
Looking ahead, dangerously cold wind chills are possible Saturday night, according to NWS.
Rappahannock County officials are encourage residents to register for emergency alerts through the county’s messaging system, RaveAlert. Click here to register a landline phone number, mobile number or email address.
RaveAlert allows users to register for notifications most pertinent to their specific interests, from road closures and vehicle crashes to missing persons, according to the Rappahannock County government website.
