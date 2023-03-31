Recent moves made by the The Rappahannock County Board of Zoning Appeals have escalated already heightened tensions with county officials, while disagreements have taken hold among its members.
A February vote by the body to allow a Sperryville dog trainer to operate on agriculturally-zoned land without a permit drew criticism from some officials who argued it did not adhere to local zoning laws and prompted the sending of an admonishing letter from the Board of Supervisors to BZA Chair Ron Makela. The letter requested that BZA members promptly seek additional zoning and legal training.
Makela said that he stands by his decision to approve the dog trainer’s appeal based on precedent and said he had his motion approved by the body’s attorney before presenting it.
The day the Supervisors’ letter was received, BZA member Sharon Pierce said at a public meeting she doesn’t trust Makela to meet with the attorney alone anymore. The BZA subsequently voted to require at least two members to attend meetings with the body’s attorney.
Pierce, who did not attend the February meeting, said that she “strenuously objects” to the dog trainer decision and believes “it was fatally flawed and leaves our county in potential jeopardy." Pierce also volunteered last week to look into potential training opportunities for the body. County Administrator Garrey Curry said that the training will be paid for out of the BZA’s $15,000 annual budget.
During discussion of the Supervisors' letter, Makela proceeded to accuse county staff of not providing the BZA with the resources that other public bodies enjoy.
Makela, who said he felt the letter was “personal,” noted that Planning Commission meetings are equipped with a sound system and microphones for members, which is not provided to the BZA. The Planning Commission and Board of Supervisors also have county employees who fulfill clerical duties, while the BZA’s secretary is also a member of the body who does not receive additional compensation.
The BZA secretary is also responsible for placing notices in the newspaper for upcoming public hearings and notifying neighboring property owners of special use permits. Makela said those duties in the past have been carried out by the zoning or county administrators. He argued that if the BZA members do not fulfill these duties, then the work won’t be completed.
In response to Makela’s comment of being put in “BZA jail” for not completing duties related to public hearings, Curry wrote an email to members of the BZA and Board of Supervisors after Wednesday’s meeting, saying “I take this unwillingness of the BZA to accept this complex and critical task of preparing necessary notices to mean that the body desires county staff to perform this task.”
“As such we will resume the process,” Curry went on. “In short, the BZA has the legal responsibility to perform this task, but have declined to do so. Staff will not allow the process to grind to a halt.” He said his staff has “dutifully fulfilled” the responsibility of placing public notices, and that his office has the capacity to continue doing so.
Curry added that the BZA’s budget includes $150 per meeting for note taking obligations, as was requested by the body.
“The BZA shouldn’t be at war with the Board of Supervisors and the county administration,” Makela said in an interview. “We don't want to be and we're not trying to be. We're just trying to do our job.”
FOIA concerns
County administration has accused BZA members of multiple violations of Virginia’s Freedom of Information Act (FOIA). In Curry’s email sent last week, he said the draft meeting minutes from February were not made public before the members voted to approve them, which he said amounts to a FOIA violation.
“This critical set of minutes had no opportunity for public or staff review and reflection and input to the body prior to adoption,” Curry wrote. In another email, he requested correspondence among BZA members about the February minutes.
In a different email sent earlier this month to county officials, Curry said there were other FOIA concerns regarding the BZA’s electronic participation policy. While the BZA voted on a policy in January to allow members to participate via Zoom, it was never posted online, leading to confusion between BZA members and county officials over when members could utilize the rule.
Makela said “no one teaches you how to be chair of the BZA,” and that he was not aware of the various requirements to uphold FOIA laws. He said that past county administrators had more of an active role in helping BZA members with administrative tasks, but, Makela said, Curry never told him that the electronic participation policy needed to be posted online.
Curry said that at this time, he does not anticipate any actions from the Board of Supervisors related to FOIA concerns. The BZA’s FOIA officer is member Andrew Kohler who was appointed in January and has not yet completed FOIA training. Makela said they’re still working on identifying training for all BZA members, which will include FOIA training.
