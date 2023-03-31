bza-feb

Charlotte Wagner addresses the BZA, Feb. 22, 2023

Recent moves made by the The Rappahannock County Board of Zoning Appeals have escalated already heightened tensions with county officials, while disagreements have taken hold among its members.

A February vote by the body to allow a Sperryville dog trainer to operate on agriculturally-zoned land without a permit drew criticism from some officials who argued it did not adhere to local zoning laws and prompted the sending of an admonishing letter from the Board of Supervisors to BZA Chair Ron Makela. The letter requested that BZA members promptly seek additional zoning and legal training.

