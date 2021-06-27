Follow Devin @DevinSherwoodDraws
DAILY NEWSLETTER
Rapp News and Foothills Forum are continuously covering the impact of COVID-19 on our community. Sign up to have the C-19 Daily Update delivered to your inbox every morning.
Click here to sign up...
In-Depth Reporting
Community support for the nonprofit, nonpartisan Foothills Forum provides research and reporting about Rappahannock County matters, in collaboration with the Rappahannock News.
Here's our work so far...
Most Popular
Articles
- Local contractor found guilty on construction fraud charge
- Culpeper man convicted on Harris Hollow robbery charge
- Doer’s Profile: Patsy Baker
- ‘Better than nothing’: Could Rappahannock learn from Wise County’s Starlink program?
- Town awaits details regarding ‘various issues’ with Rush River Commons proposal
- Board of Zoning Appeals grants setback variance on Huntly property
- Virginia, but not Rapp, hits Biden's target for COVID-19 vaccines
- The Rapp for June 24
- Commentary: Change is the order of existence
- New Warren Memorial Hospital to open on June 23
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Rappahannock Weather
Right Now
- Humidity: 95%
- Cloud Coverage:44%
- Wind: 5 mph
- UV Index: 9 Very High
- Sunrise: 05:50:11 AM
- Sunset: 08:41:22 PM
Today
Sun and clouds mixed. Hot. High near 90F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Sunny, along with a few afternoon clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 92F. Winds light and variable.