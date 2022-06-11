Comment articles reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
School is out and the lazy, hazy, days of summer are already upon us. Summer is a great time to dive into a good book. Rappahannock County Library offers a Summer Reading program for youth, and a new program for adults with details soon to be available at the library. Did you know that children who don’t read during the summer can lose up to two months of learning by the time they return to school in the fall? To help prevent the “Summer slide,” children ages 18 and under can sign up for the library’s Summer Reading Program which runs from June 8 to August 8.
The program is free, and sign-up is easy. Children and teens can register and set reading goals in-person at the library where they will be provided a reading log and a tote bag with stickers, a pencil, and a bookmark. Participants can choose their own reading material. Here comes the best part — children and teens earn prizes for meeting reading goals. When a reader is halfway to their goal, they bring in their reading log and collect prizes! At the end when goals are met, the prizes are even better. Kids get a free book and teens get an Amazon gift card.
This year the Reading Program theme is Oceans of Possibilities. What a fun theme! The library has many new books related to that theme available for check-out. From non-fiction books about seahorses and other sea creatures, “Mermaid Tales” chapter books, picture books such as “On Kiki’s Reef,” and board books like “The Rainbow Fish,” there is something for every age and reading ability. If you need assistance selecting a book, library staff is here to help. We are also happy to provide parents with ideas to challenge young readers with what to read and new ways to read.
Along with books and prizes, the library has planned some exciting events for the Summer Reading program. On Saturday, June 11, from 10:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m., there will be a fun and educational petting zoo with miniature farm animals. Children and adults are welcome to come pet the animals, feed them treats, and learn a little about them. Another educational program is happening on Wednesday, June 22, at 5:30 p.m. There will be a “Possibilities with Pollinators” program where children can learn about local pollinators like bees, bats, hummingbirds, dragonflies, beetles and butterflies. At the end of the program, attendees will have an opportunity to make a t-shirt.
For many libraries summer reading has become summer learning. In that light, the Rappahannock County Library will be offering S.T.E.A.M. workshops in July this year. These workshops will be on Thursday afternoons and each week they will be geared for different age groups. Stop by the library for more information about the S.T.E.A.M. workshops and to sign up for the Summer Reading Program. Also, check our website and Facebook for announcements and events. Enjoy the long Summer days and be sure to make time for Summer reading!
The writer is Rappahannock County Public Library’s youth services librarian