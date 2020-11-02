Comment articles reflect the opinion of the writer, not the Rapp News. Reply below or by writing a letter to editor: editor@rappnews.com.
Comment: Vote at your peril
Frank Stockton
In 1962 Rachel Carson’s book “Silent Spring” came out. She was a marine biologist, and had written several books about the ocean prior to “Silent Spring.”
Her love of nature had given her an intuitive sense of the connectedness of all living things. She understood the Web of Life. “Silent Spring” became an expose about the devastating effects of the uncontrolled use of chemical insecticides, especially DDT.
DDT was first used by the American government during WWII, to control typhoid, spread by lice and malaria, spread by mosquitoes. Both were a problem overseas. In 1944, Time Magazine called DDT one of the greatest discoveries of World War II. It was later released for civilian use. It was cheap and long lasting. Millions of homes in the American Southeast were sprayed, and by 1951 malaria had been eradicated in the U.S. The U.S. Department of Agriculture promoted DDT to farmers, and in conjunction with the military, sold them thousands of decommissioned WWII planes to spray crops with. Agricultural yields went up. It was deemed harmless to anything but insects. The results seemed so impressive that there was little testing or regulation of its use, and no consideration of long-term effects.
In 1957 the USDA doused 20 million acres. Birds, animals, and fish started dying. Oddly, no real connection was made to DDT. At least not enough to hold its progress.
Rachel Carson however was very suspicious. She was a brilliant researcher, and due to her background, knew how to access all the data she needed to make her case.
“Silent Spring” came out and exposed the dark side of the unrestrained use of science and technology. The American public believed what they had been told by the government and the USDA that DDT was safe and effective. But the truth was that DDT accumulated and concentrated in lower organisms and moved up the food chain. Some species of wildlife nearly went extinct as a result.
“Silent Spring” caused a great awakening, and environmental laws began to be passed.
Farmers, by nature, need to be trusting and optimistic. Plant your crop and believe it’s all going to be well at harvest. All around the county there are “Farmers For Trump” signs.
But guess what? Donald Trump is the psychic, moral, and spiritual equivalent of DDT. Except he’s even more toxic than DDT. He’s not just a danger to the environment, by lifting crucial protection laws, but he’s also poisoning the hearts and minds of the American people.
Vote for him at your peril, and the peril of your children and grandchildren. And everyone else's.
— The writer lives in Sperryville.
Letter: ‘A racist as the face of this district?’
We strongly support Dr. Cameron Webb to represent Virginia’s 5 th Congressional District. He has deep roots in this area and has dedicated his life to service and caring. He is a moderate Democrat who wants to heal. He is an attorney and a physician who is a practicing internist, teacher, and the Director of Health Policy and Equity at UVA’s School of Medicine.
Yet Webb is being attacked in mailings, digital ads, and TV ads promoting racist and other lies along with a barrage of distortions from his far right-wing opponent Bob Good. We have seen these ads and we are disgusted. Good hopes that prejudice and racism will dominate and get him elected. If that happens, we have a racist as the face of this district. As such, he will be useless in our Democratic Congress. Without power or credibility, he can bring nothing back to our district.
Let’s compare our choice.
Webb seeks to extend the Affordable Care Act to assure that the cost of insurance is affordable, and its problems corrected. He will protect coverage for those of us with pre-existing conditions and women’s access to health care. He will fight to preserve our environment. He will make sure that the police are well-funded and that they have the support they need to respond to mental health crises.
Good will do everything he can to destroy our health care coverage for the middle class. He will fight to limit women’s access to reproductive health care. He will fight against marriage equality. He will vote with corporate interests even when they will affect our clean air and water.
And both candidates will support people’s right to own guns.
Cameron Webb goes high when his opponent goes low. Even in a tough race, he does not sink to the level of his opponent.
Our choice — and hopefully yours — is Dr. Webb for Congress.
Eve Brooks, Betsy Dietel, Kit Goldfarb, Dan Lanigan, Mike Sands
Rappahannock County
Letter: Gratitude to the farmers
I personally would like to thank the farmers throughout Rappahannock and especially the ones from Massies Corner on into Little Washington for keeping their land so beautiful for all of us to see and enjoy. I love the drive through the area with the open viewshed; the animals and, yes, the hay. They could take this away at any time, by building over-sized barns and buildings with apartments over them as so many are doing on small pieces of land with bright colors for us to see driving by. But they have not done anything to destroy the natural beauty in the county. Many tourists do business here, and they buy real estate because it is so beautiful as they drive through.
I hear praise for so many things but seldom the farmers. And these people work hard. They are at the mercy of the weather. The animals always need food and caregiving. And the land is not cleared without expensive equipment that always needs repairs and someone to work it. Fences need regular upkeep. If, and when, hard times hit, there is not much grant money to bail them out as there is for so many other businesses.
So I feel grateful to them for I know how hard it can be, for I come from a farm background and there are not many vacations to take. I’ve learned to keep my eyes open and my mouth shut under my mask and to accept and appreciate what these farmers give to all us. For some day, this could change. So enjoy the view for now. Believe me, they are not keeping it this way because the profits are so great. They really love the land.
Carolyn Beahm
Washington
Letter: Republicans ‘betrayed’ by the GOP
I was raised in Nebraska by two rock-solid Republicans. I remember collecting “Nickels for Nixon” and proudly wearing my “I Like Ike’ pin (with diamonds). I majored in political science and by the time I was 21 I had become a Democrat. I still joke that I can tell I am adopted (true) as I was the only D in the family.
Fast forward to 1992. My aged father apologized to me for actions by Republicans (against contraception — not abortion — contraception). I told him that he wasn’t at fault for this and he said “you don’t understand I sent some of those guys money.” He was bereft at what had become of his party. I told him that he wasn’t leaving the Republican Party — it has left him.
I say this to all of my Republican friends. Your party has betrayed you. No where is it more evident than their support for the candidate running for the 5th district, with party mailings portraying Dr. Webb as a scary Black man and lying about his positions without once mentioning their candidate — only to vote against this fine man, Dr. Cameron Webb.
I urge you to support Dr. Webb. There is no one more prepared to take on the challenges ahead of us.
Judy DeSarno
Washington
Letter: Fear COVID, not antifa
We desperately need a change in our political culture. The opportunity will come November 3 when voters decide between Dr. Cameron Webb, the Democrat, and Mr. Robert Good, the Republican, for Virginia’s 5th Congressional District seat.
Our people are dying in the thousands. The economy struggles. There’s a great deal to do, and immediately. Dr. Webb, a physician, presents a coherent and reasoned set of ideas on how to address this public health disaster. One can easily imagine him being instrumental, as a congressman, in crafting sensible legislative approaches to our many problems.
Would Mr. Good, the Republican candidate, do the same? Good’s candidacy focuses on anything but the pandemic. His campaign highlights “issues” like “law and order.” Up here in Huntly, we are more concerned with the immediate threat of the virus than with antifa. Sloganeering about gun rights does not address measures which would help to keep our seniors alive into next year.
We should support Dr. Webb in this election. This country’s problems require immediate, practical measures, not slogans. Dr. Webb should be our next congressman.
Joseph J. Zimmerman
Huntly
Letter: A vote for ‘bigotry’
I’ve read a lot of newspapers and watched a lot of news on my too long COVID vacation.
What I read about Bob Good, running for a congressional seat in the 5th district, his offensive comments, his shady friend, racist ex-supervisor Mr. Deane [former Greene County Supervisor Eddie Deane, described as a campaign surrogate of Good’s whose questionable 2017 video even has certain Greene County Republicans crying foul], this is the reason I’m writing to you.
To start with something positive … Cameron Webb. Here is Cameron Webb’s education, which speaks for itself. He’s obviously got a great head on his shoulders and believes in equity in education andhealthcare, important stuff.
Webb has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Virginia, a law degree from Loyola University Chicago, a medical degree from Wake Forest University. He served as a White House Fellow under Presidents Obama and Trump, and later worked as a physician and director of health policy and equity at the University of Virginia’s School of Medicine.
And now I’ll tell you why I’m hoping you will not vote for Bob Good, he discriminates against the LGBTQ community. I have always found people that put others down to be pretty low-class individuals.
It’s time for us to stop fighting with each other, electing Good is a vote for more ducking away from responsibility, insult throwing, arguing … the last things we need more of. It’s also a vote for bigotry. Yuck.
Also, even though the Republican party has asked him to, Good won’t denounce his partner in crime, Eddie Deane, and his outrageous racist and homophobic comments (that are caught on video).
I ask you to put yourself in the other man’s shoes and think about how you would like to be discriminated against. If you are old, young, gay, straight, black, white, handicapped ... there are plenty of types of discrimination. Bob Good discriminates against people that are different from him. We need fairness for all people, not some.
Rachel Rowland
Huntly
Letter: Grasping at straws
You couldn’t meet a nicer guy than Dr. Cameron Webb. The Democratic candidate for the 5th district is smart, confident, good-humored and an accomplished doctor with a law degree who wants us to have decent health care, public safety and education.
However, you wouldn’t think so if you saw Republican mailings. Their fliers picture the talented Webb as a sinister frowning figure in a mask against a cloudy background with equally misleading text.
How sad that the Republican candidate, who failed to report his financial holdings, is so undesirable they must resort to smearing the opposition.
Elizabeth Streagle
Amissville
Letter: Sicker, poorer, weaker
If there are three words that I have truly grown to hate with a passion it is “the new normal.” And I bet I am not the only one. We are now living in an America where we can no longer gather with family and friends safely, or attend the church of our choice without peril, where the simple pleasures that made life worth living are filled with risk, where we are no longer safe in our own homes from an invader a gun cannot stop.
Make no mistake, the reason why we have come to this sorry state of affairs is the mendacious and incompetent response by President Donald Trump, and his administration, to COVID-19. All any American needs to know about Trump’s response to this awful virus is this: He did not keep the country safe; he did not keep himself safe; and he didn’t keep you safe. Trump’s America is sicker, poorer, and weaker, and there is nothing great about that.
It is imperative that we elect Joe Biden the next President of the United States, and restore competence and decency to the Oval Office. Get your hands on a ballot, either by mail or voting in person on November 3rd, and when voting, don’t forget the races for Congress. Darken the oval besides Mark Warner’s name for Senate, and especially be sure to vote for Dr. Cameron Webb for House of Representatives, as we do not need another corrupt Trump enabler speaking for us in Washington.
And if you choose to go to the polls on November 3rd, please wear a mask; the poll workers are your friends and neighbors, and they truly will appreciate it.
Fred Schaefer
Sperryville
Letter: Outdated zoning codes
I have been in the community planning industry and I find that what goes around, comes around. While a comprehensive plan is merely a guide, the real culprit is the county's zoning ordinance.
Specifically, in Washington, DC 44 years ago consultants for the city forecast major problems that the city is facing today because of an outdated zoning code. 44 years ago!
“For reference … [writer Neil] Flanagan wrote:
“If zoning helps deter population growth, is it contributing to an imbalanced society in the jurisdiction?”
The consultants noted that these zoning restrictions would push out the middle class, “leaving predominantly the rich and the poor of both races.” They wrote that this is not a local fluke, but one that is recognizable nationwide. (The emphasis was mine.)
Aggressive downzoning, ostensibly to preserve urban character, exacerbated these problems during the 1980s. The report raised this concern, warning, “Local residents might stretch the zoning process to become exclusionary.” The specter of explicit segregation was fresh in the public’s memory, so they worried that the code might be abused to the same end.
If I can change the word in that quote from urban to rural, Rappahannock County faces the same kind of exclusionary policies.
The comprehensive plan should be a visionary document and in its current draft form, it is anything but visionary. The zoning ordinance should reflect the county's vision, not merely keeping things the same. Growth will happen. Either on the county's terms or on [builder] Toll Brother's terms.
David Woodman
Sperryville
