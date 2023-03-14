Comment articles reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
Dear Rappahannock County Citizens, specifically those in the Jackson District,
My name is Donna Comer, and I am formally announcing my intent to run for Jackson District Supervisor in the November 2023 election. For those who do not yet know me, let me introduce myself.
I moved to Rappahannock County 15 years ago, along with my husband Allen, my daughter Mackenzie, and my son Mason – currently a freshman at Rappahannock County High School (RCHS). In the years before moving to Amissville, I spent many of my non-working hours here, volunteering at RCHS sporting events; hiking the trails of Shenandoah National Park; dining at The Appetite Repair Shop; enjoying live music at the Blue Moon Café; and spending time with my then-future husband, while living and working “next door” in Warrenton.
I’m a lifelong Virginian, born and raised in New Kent County, a rural agricultural community, facing issues much like those here in Rappahannock. My father was a lumberman and farmer. During my younger years, I worked on the family farm, picking and packing. I appreciate the challenges and benefits of living in a primarily rural area. In the early 1990’s I attended college in Fredericksburg. From there, I moved to Manassas, and later Fauquier, but only Rappahannock has earned the title of “home” since New Kent.
I work for Workforce Solutions at Laurel Ridge Community College in a dually funded position between the College and Fauquier County Economic Development Department. I spend most of my time helping many organizations build, implement, and coordinate training and employment opportunities in the region’s trades. As part of my job, I am in regular contact with educators in Rappahannock County Public Schools. I have also served as a member of the Board of Directors for Headwaters — the foundation to support public education in Rappahannock County.
Before taking my current position in 2018, I spent many years selling steel, rising to Branch Manager in 2016. I take pride in having “put steel” into the Marine Corps Museum, the Museum of the Bible, the African American Museum and Fauquier Hospital.
I am no stranger to working more than one job at a time. I enjoy teamwork, collaboration, and being part of a group that works well together to make things happen. Sometimes you have to stand firm on a position — be strong, with little room for compromise — but listening and negotiating rarely hurts. Many times, you get a better result from negotiation and compromise.
I share the obvious current concerns of those living in Rappahannock County, and Jackson residents in particular. I appreciate the quality of education provided by our public schools but want to ensure that quality and student opportunities persist and expand where possible, while keeping costs to taxpayers under control. Likewise, I greatly appreciate the volunteers who respond to county fire and rescue needs, and I want to ensure they have the support they need, while ensuring the system is welcoming to new — and particularly younger — volunteers. County-wide broadband access will impact both public safety and effective education opportunities for citizens young and old. As in all fiscal matters, the Board of Supervisors must diligently oversee the propriety of expenditures in each of these areas made with county tax dollars.
Communities need strength wrapped in civility, hard work tempered with collegiality, and meaningful attempts to hear from all citizens in the decision-making process. It would be an honor and privilege to serve my Jackson District neighbors as their representative. If trusted with that honor, I promise to be professional, solution driven, and an asset to Rappahannock. If you give me your vote in November, I will commit to make my very best effort to know and to well represent the interests of Jackson District, and those of Rappahannock County in general.
Until then, I will make time to visit you and get your sense on all the issues important to you, but please do not be shy about reaching out to share your thoughts, your questions, or your support! All are welcome to email me at ComerHearsJackson@gmail.com.
The writer, who lives in Amissville, is working to secure a place on the ballot through resident signatures.