Some of the project highlighted on Wiley-Wilson’s website, clockwise from top left: Clayton County, Ga., multi-purpose building; Montgomery County, Va., Sheriff’s Office; Lancaster County, Va., Judicial Center

Comment articles reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.

Congratulations on finding the one subject to succeed in uniting our fractured community. It isn’t easy in this time of division and distrust, but between your irresponsible reporting in the Rappahannock News two weeks ago, and the presentation of the Wiley-Wilson consultants at last week’s Board of Supervisors meeting, everyone I’ve talked to during the past week and a half has been unanimous in their ire, outrage, and just plain disbelief at the plans unveiled for our County Courthouse. 

