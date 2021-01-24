Today

Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Areas of freezing rain possible. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.

Tonight

Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Areas of freezing rain possible. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.

Tomorrow

Showers in the morning, then cloudy in the afternoon. Areas of patchy fog. High 46F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.