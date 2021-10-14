Comment articles reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
There are many facts to consider in the upcoming Board of Supervisors election next month. When Daphne Hutchinson wrote in last week’s Rappahannock News concerning the character of a candidate (“Character counts, then and now”), it reminded me of the truism that a leopard doesn’t change its spots.
In the murder case in the early 1980s, David Konick acknowledged making a mistake, being quoted in a 1983 Washington Post article by Philip Smith (Konick Was ‘Freaked Out’ When He Wiped Fingerprints Off Gun). “Honesty and integrity do not prevent a person from making a mistake,” he also was quoted there.
One mistake, made years ago? Unfortunately, there is a continuing pattern of behavior that illustrates why Konick is unsuitable to represent our county in its Board of Supervisors. After initiating unsuccessful lawsuits against the Town of Washington and The Inn at Little Washington, he was fined by a judge and cost the town taxpayer dollars. More recently, the Rappahannock Board of Supervisors reprimanded Konick because of some of his behavior.
My own experience regarding Konick was a bit scary to me. Entering a local listserve thread, Konick ended a post to me with a threat of physical assault. I replied that that could be perceived as a threat. Considered it so, printed out the posts and filed them with the Sheriff’s Office, stating there that I wanted a record in case something happened to me. Not pleasant and completely unacceptable by anyone, much less an elected member of our government here. So, note behavior from the early 1980s until present day. The leopard has not changed his spots.
Let’s also address those who have touted Konick’s legal knowledge and/or abilities. First, please understand that the county’s Comprehensive Plan had been completed in such a way in December, 2019, that it could have been voted and approved fairly quickly, and because it was very late, with no approved plan way beyond deadline, the county was essentially open to unknown disaster. Even knowing this, when Konick was appointed Chair of the Planning Commission, he dragged the approval process out, apparently wanting maps included. This eventually failed, and the Comprehensive Plan was finally approved. Note that for additions to the plan during its five year time between reviews and new approvals, there is the amendment process as possible needed change occurs.
The county hired a consulting firm to aid in its Comprehensive Plan. To access Konick’s legal expertise, why not just hire him as a consultant as possibly needed to resolve the apparent dilemma some face?
Sheila Gresinger
Washington