My name is Cameron Webb and I am running to represent Virginia’s Fifth Congressional District. It has been an honor to spend the last year on the campaign trail and I wanted to take this final opportunity to speak with you directly and share who I am and what I stand for.
I am a kid from Spotsylvania County who understands this district and is proud to call it home. I am a doctor who wants to help keep our communities safe and healthy. I am a consensus-builder who was able to get things done while working in both the Obama and Trump White Houses. I am running for Congress because I believe everyone deserves opportunities for health and success, and I will fight to make that a reality.
It’s been a privilege to learn directly from voters throughout Rappahannock about the issues affecting them and that feedback has helped shape my policy priorities, especially my focus on expanding economic opportunity. I’ve heard about the importance of expanding rural broadband and making our local economies more competitive by supporting small businesses and investing in vocational job training programs.
I’ve also heard from a lot of our local farmers about the challenges they’re facing, so I wanted to share some of the policies I will pursue to help our local farms. We need to end the disastrous trade war with China. There are many tools we can use to hold China accountable, but unilateral tariffs haven’t worked and are devastating our farmers. We also need to rethink our agricultural subsidies, to ensure they work for our small and medium sized farms, not just giant consolidated growers. Finally, we need to expand funding to help our farmers adopt new growing practices that not only benefit the environment, but increase soil health and crop yields that will make our farms more productive.
Unfortunately, during this race, key issues like how to help our farmers and small business owners have often been eclipsed by partisan attacks. So I wanted to take this change to set the record straight. My opponent may think he’ll benefit by taking quotes out of context, but I don’t think that’s what people want. We want leaders who will put people over party to get things done; leaders willing to have difficult conversations about issues instead of engaging in partisan attacks. So here’s the truth about those claims:
I do not support defunding the police. My father worked at the DEA for two decades and I have a deep respect for law enforcement. Here in VA-05, our police departments need more funding, not less. I will work to ensure they have the resources they need to keep our communities safe; tools like better pay, mental health support, and funding for training.
I do not support Medicare-for-All. We need a system that ensures access and affordability for everyone while maintaining the role of the free market. That’s why I support creating a public option to guarantee coverage without limiting private insurance choices. We must also work to make care more affordable by eliminating surprise medical billing and lowering the costs of prescription drugs.
I do not support the Green New Deal. I do support investing in clean energy because it will create jobs and lower energy costs while helping us keep our communities and planet healthy.
I know not everyone will agree with me on every issue, but that’s what makes our democracy great. We can disagree, but still work together to make our country a better place. If you honor me with your vote, I can’t promise we’ll always agree, but I can promise to always listen and do what I believe best serves the interests of Virginia’s Fifth District.
— The writer is the Democratic congressional candidate running for Virginia’s Fifth District seat.