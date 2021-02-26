Today

Periods of rain. High 49F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.

Tonight

Rain and snow this evening. The rain and snow will become lighter and change to all rain overnight. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 100%.

Tomorrow

Mostly cloudy. Periods of light rain early. High 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.