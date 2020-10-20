Comment articles reflect the opinion of the writer, not the Rapp News. Reply below or by writing a letter to editor: editor@rappnews.com.
While out and about recently, I wondered where the mounds of sand were in which some people have buried their heads in denial of the reality in our beloved Rappahannock.
To those who portray visions of slathering developers massed at the county lines, please research and think about what once was and what is now. Springtime here years ago was aglow in acres of apple blossoms shimmering in sunshine, what was once an immense industry providing hundreds of jobs now vanished.
Remember the Aileen factory that provided hundreds of jobs, long gone. Drive around our county. Notice big houses where families used to live, now repurposed into businesses. Note open fields where houses used to be, now gone, some simply made of materials that deteriorated over time, others sometimes burned away.
To simply replace and/or recover that vitality that used to be, some need to understand that that is what economic growth means. Remember that 20 percent of our county is in protective easements, effectively channeling growth toward the villages and commercial areas.
Demanding “no change” is to ignore the changes already occurring. Refusing to acknowledge this fact is to stifle growth needed simply to creatively regain what used to be. Stifling entrepreneurship can result in a self-fulfilling prophecy: no change, no replacement housing, lack of support for interested fledgling businesses (“you can’t do ... mindset rather than solutions).
Fewer jobs, fewer families needed for a future needed to supplement the aging population. Fewer children leading to no schools here and remaining children bused away. This can lead to properties available mainly to the wealthy who might provide shelter to their work staff, manage their own communication systems. Essentially, only an enclave to a monied few.
The choice is ours, a path perhaps less traveled but necessary going forward, making intelligent decisions to regain a county remembered but forever altered by change.
Some are actively planning to make this place again an environment grown to again have families, housing, jobs, and now, better communication systems for as many as possible. Together, we can achieve this important goal, vision.
— The writer lives in Washington.
