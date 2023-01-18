Comment articles reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
Sir James Fox gave himself a vigorous shake after a thorough rolling in the dried grasses on a hillside recently in Rappahannock County.
“Ah, that felt so good!” he exclaimed to Lady Daisy Fox who was happily perched on a newly rebuilt rock wall. “I do think,” he continued, “that this new dawn, this new day of this New Year, holds the promise of much hope that I’d feared might not be the path I mentioned two years ago (Hope illuminates the big picture, Rappahannock News, February 25, 2021).”
“Many of our fox cousins, and especially Great Aunt Judith lately,” replied Lady Daisy, “have certainly been actively discussing a lot of what’s been happening here in our beloved county. Great Aunt Judith found hidden passages in a Sperryville shop that enabled her to read past issues of the local newspaper to learn even more than our fox communications have told us” (Rappahannock News, November 3, 2022).
Lady Daisy jumped off the rock wall. “You saw how magnificent the Christmas celebrations were last month. That felt like a true rebirth and illustrated such hope for actual, real beginnings. To reinforce this belief,” she whispered, “guess what Great Aunt Judith just accomplished?”
Looking a bit bewildered, though nodding in acknowledgement of Great Aunt Judith’s sometimes crafty ways, Sir James looked expectantly at Lady Daisy.
“Well, remember the bumps concerning broadband and negative comments about other progress planned to resolve our needed encouragements, plans and actions to improve job creation and housing/population concerns? Our creative great aunt discovered a passageway in the Courthouse. Too narrow for her, so she trained one of cousin Lady Samantha’s young kits, Jonathan, to wriggle up into the building when meetings were being held and report back to her.
Just last week, during one meeting, there was a lot of positive, forward thinking information presented that gave her renewed hope that we in the county are experiencing a new dawn, a new day. There was still mention of the continuing critical need for more people to be moving here, for a more friendly welcome extended to many newcomers who are coming here, who are actively participating in organizations like the Food Pantry, who are being responsible citizens. There were supportive comments that young Jonathan reported, too.” Lady Daisy explained, “especially about the need for more volunteers to staff fire and rescue services.”
“Has she found any nooks, crannies, passageways in the Washington Town Council building,” asked Sir James. “It’s certainly old enough!”
“Not yet,” came her reply. “I guess we’ll have to depend on Great Aunt Judith reading the back issues of the Rappahannock News and letting us know. “There was a huge article about the Town last week, and the new Mayor’s inaugural address will probably be in the newspaper soon, too. There seems to be a grand new feeling of hope & happiness again,” Lady Daisy concluded. Then, together, the pair bounded off in the chilly, windy, sunshiny day to enjoy further adventures and discovery.
Rapp News and Foothills Forum are continuously covering local news in our community. Sign up to have the Rapp News Daily delivered free to your inbox every morning. Click here to sign up...
In-Depth Reporting
Community support for the nonprofit, nonpartisan Foothills Forum provides research and reporting about Rappahannock County matters, in collaboration with the Rappahannock News. Here's our work so far...