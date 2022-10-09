Comment articles reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
Once upon a time there was a rural community nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia.
They got their drinking water from a hodge-podge of sources; from wells, gallon bottles delivered by vendors, glass or plastic bottles purchased in food markets or from city provided taps. A few even collected it from mountain streams coursing through their properties. No one told them how they should conduct the business of their drinking water. They were pretty much left to their own devices.
Then a few people complained that they wanted the city water extended to their properties. They didn’t cotton to the inconvenience of traveling to a store to buying bottled water and balked at the expense of drilling their own wells. The problem was they couldn’t do this on their own. They needed all their neighbors to pay for it. They wanted all their neighbors who were perfectly happy with the hodge-podge to pay for the new water system they had to have.
Many of the people in the county didn’t want their beautiful county torn up by construction. They didn’t want to put up with years of inconvenience, trucks, workers and noise. They also didn’t want to pay for something they already had, even if most people didn’t have exactly the same thing, obtained exactly the same way at exactly the same cost. It got so cantankerous that the people who objected to the vaunted plan were actually accused of being against drinking water!
One old codger who collected his water in a rain barrel was publicly accused of wanting to force people to die of thirst. At a well-attended meeting of the county supervisors one of the proponents of the plan hauled in their 105 year-old grandmother in a sack – claiming her dehydration was caused by the stingy neighbors blocking the city water supply expansion.
One farm worker spoke for many when he confessed he didn’t see what all the fuss was about, as he hadn’t had a drink of water in years. He preferred ales and lagers himself. A retired geophysicist asked a pithy question which quieted the whole room into momentary contemplation. “What happens to the well water if it doesn’t rain?”
The stunned silence was broken by a recent arrival to the county who said she was sick and tired of driving a whole half hour to buy a bottle of water! Adding, “for heaven's sake!” just for effect.
A local Pied Piper trooped in twenty bewildered ten years olds, claiming that if they couldn’t get ‘city water’ they would just stop drinking altogether. With all the solemnity he could muster he set the question before the elected officials: “Is this what we want for our children?”
When one foolhardy soul rose to make the point that there were many alternatives to getting drinking water in the county she was denounced by a procession of duly outraged citizens as a bigot, a Nimby, a denier and a Luddite.
Before long the testimony and witness got so confused and convoluted that it boiled down to a simple equation – you were either for drinking water or agin’ it. Well, when folks heard it put that way it greatly simplified the equation. The befuddled and beleaguered supervisors voted in favor of a commitment of millions of dollars to build and deploy the new city water system.
The ancient grandmother was given a sip of Perrier and the kids were happy to return to their iPhones, texts and video games, because though they didn’t yet have city water, and wouldn’t for at least another three years, at least they all had internet.
And everybody lived happily ever after. Well, almost.
The writer lives in Flint Hill