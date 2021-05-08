On behalf of the Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors and our County Administrator, Garrey W. Curry, Jr., I wish to publicly thank the Rappahannock CFC Farm & Home Center’s manager, Mike Cannon, and his staff, especially Gwen Parker, for their support in allowing the County to hold a Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day at the store on Saturday, April 24. The event was very successful as we collected over 20 different types of hazardous waste that was transported that afternoon to a Pennsylvania facility specializing in hazardous waste disposal.
Additional thanks go to Doug Davis and his staff from ACV Enviro, who traveled from Baltimore and Pennsylvania to arrive at 7 a.m. to set up and Page County for supplying the roll-off container. When an event like this is measured by the number of items collected, I would be remiss in not thanking those who got the word out – the Rappahannock News, Mad-Rapp and our refuse staff. We sincerely appreciate their help in promoting this event and thank all participants, who supported our efforts for a cleaner environment.
— Lauren May, director of human resources and special projects for Rappahannock County
