I first met Wendy almost 40 years ago when she swept into NBC4. Swept in as only Wendy did every day. A warm breeze on a chilling day or a refreshing presence on some day when everyone was overheated about something in a busy newsroom and weather office.
I write “reflections” because that is how I think of Wendy. Wendy was one of those people you looked forward to seeing every day. Her radiance and joy of life was contagious and made me just a bit happier whenever I saw her. I never knew or saw her having a down day. Yes, she could be a bit peeved (to use a more gentle word than Wendy used) from time to time, but I never saw her sad or not “up” and having fun, covering a big storm or wading into the Bay as wind and rain whipped around her.
She even had fun writing a personal note about wild weather, “Note to self, remember to wear waterproof mascara.” Boy, could she write her news stories too. For about 10 years Wendy anchored the 5 p.m. NBC4 news with Susan Kidd in one of the first all-female news anchor teams in the country — the number one 5 p.m. newscast, I’m happy to say. And boy was that fun being on that news set with that team, as I’m sure many folks remember.
Wendy and Jim Handly were THE 5 p.m. news team for the last 15 years. Wendy lit up not only the news set, the NBC4 newsroom, but all of Washington and then found Rappahannock County.
I “found” Rappahannock more than 40 years ago, and maybe a bit of my love for this place rubbed off on Wendy. She loved everything about our mid-atlantic environment from the Bay, where she had a weekend cottage for years, to the excitement and many news stories of the city’s dynamics and the beauty and peacefulness she found in the last 10 years around Rappahannock.
She started her Rappahannock life with a small farmhouse near Amissville, but after much roaming and searching found her perfect spot between Washington and Sperryville. The joy and excitement she had in designing what she told me was her retirement home was contagious.
I often stopped by to watch the progress of the construction of what for Wendy was a perfect tranquil, warm, envelope of dwelling. It led to memories, creativity, environment, peace, sky and a wonderful new page in her life.
Sadly, that page turned much too quickly. At last year’s special drive-through fundraiser for The Rappahannock Food Pantry, where Wendy and I were hosts, she was first bothered by some visual symptoms of the demon growing in her brain which, in spite of her heroic fight, would take her from us and her loving partner Dan within a year. Today, Wendy would have been 66 and all her friends had a big bash planned. But we cheer for such a life and the wonderful memories we have.
Our friend Doreen, a short time ago, when Wendy needed a heart operation, visited her to talk about her operation, advice and what she learned. Wendy was always radiant and also 100% honest. I love this picture Doreen posted during her visit to Rappahannock — two great friends enjoying each other and enjoying a special Rappahannock day.
The writer, who lives in Woodville, was chief meteorologist at NBC4 in Washington, D.C. for three decades.