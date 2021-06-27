Comment articles reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
I live on Woodward Road. As many know, Woodward is a quiet little side road in Sperryville — one of the villages in Rappahannock that really works. I was surprised to learn that the owner of 35 acres down the road wants to change what’s working so well for me, my neighbors, for the community and just about double the number of lots he is allowed to sell. I guess it’s understandable that someone would want to maximize the value of a beautiful piece of property.
That’s exactly why people who have been here for generations thought far enough ahead to keep the real value of life here front and center. You can’t find that in a bank account. And the value of my neighbor’s particular land already benefits from being able to be sold in five-acre parcels. The owner wants two-acre zoning — a special exception just for his land.
That he has roots here makes this all the more complicated for a lot of people — and painful for any of us. Yet the idea that “he’s well-liked,” while hard to earn, is just not enough reason to toss planning out the window. And it opens a door to chop up property elsewhere, anywhere, undermining a plan made by people who already thought hard about what works best in our villages.
In asking for special privileges, the application says it can make property more affordable out here. Affordable housing sounds great, but the applicant hasn’t been willing to offer a plan for it, and is under no obligation whatsoever to stick with it once the zoning rules change. The scenic vista is more likely to attract affluent people, some of whom are weekenders, who can afford to bid prices up. Where are the school teachers and young families in that?
What is zoning for if not, in large part, to make sure that what one person wants to do with his or her own property doesn’t harm the value of another’s property (or many others’) or the quality of life they can enjoy on it? It’s the deal we make with each other when we choose to live here.
Turns out the folks with the foresight to plan were right. People come here for exactly the qualities those stakeholders sought to build into any growth. They thought about the kind of growth we, as local citizens, may need and want. Nothing in this application says it does anything other than break that faith.
The writer lives in Sperryville