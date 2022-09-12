Comment articles reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
In the bygone days of my youth the golden-throated poet Joni Mitchell sang: “Don’t it always seem to go that you don’t know what you’ve got till it’s gone.” Ain’t it the truth. In hopes that we might avoid that pitfall here in Rappahannock, I would like to set down a few words regarding the historical and architectural significance of our old courthouse — a building whose fate now teeters precariously between posterity and the wrecking ball.
I am indebted for my information to Maureen Harris of the Rappahannock Historical Society. In 2017, Ms. Harris authored an excellent two-part article for this newspaper titled: “Will the real courthouse architect please stand up?” You can find it online (rappnews.link/o6b), and I recommend it highly to anyone desirous of a more detailed account than space here permits.
First off, any courthouse that has stood for almost two hundred years would be deserving of a certain reverence regardless of its physical condition or architectural design. Especially in pre-automobile times a county courthouse was the beating heart of a rural community. Not just lawyers but generations of farmers, peddlers, gamblers and whole families made a once-a-month pilgrimage to the county seat for trade, entertainment and — not least of these — justice. The county courthouse was the magnet for it all. The pedigree of Rappahannock’s courthouse, however, goes far beyond the generic.
The story of its architectural patrimony gives it a rarified place in the early history of Virginia along with its sister courthouses in Madison and Page counties. All three were constructed by Malcolm Crawford, an energetic building contractor who acted as a sort of hands-on apostle of Thomas Jefferson, architect. A native of Maine, Crawford was an alumnus of a group of talented, and sober, craftsmen imported to Virginia by our third president to build his “academical village” at the new University of Virginia.
Thirteen years before constructing the Rappahannock courthouse Crawford built many of the student dormitories at UVA under the direction of master builders James Dinsmore and John Neilson. The latter were Irish immigrants who also worked on Jefferson’s dream house at Monticello and remodeled James Madison’s Montpelier. The work at UVA was a sort of architectural supernova, launching a generation of young builders who went on to express in bricks and wood Jefferson’s dream of a commonwealth graced with fine public buildings. The citizens of that country, Jefferson hoped, would be influenced by his Roman-inspired civic architecture to cultivate the lofty principles of republican self-government.
There is no more-esteemed authority on Jeffersonian architecture than Calder Loth, the retired Senior Architectural Historian for the Virginia Department of Historic Resources. I believe it was Mr. Loth who gave a fascinating talk at the Gay Street Theater some years ago on Virginia’s vernacular architecture. His article “Jeffersonian Temples of Justice” published in the journal of the Institute of Classical Architecture & Art, features the Rappahannock courthouse along with twelve other Jeffersonian courthouses.
Of our courthouse he writes: “The sparse population of the largely rural Rappahannock County may account for its courthouse’s relatively low budget of $4,500, and the resulting absence of a portico or arcade. Nevertheless, builder Malcolm F. Crawford gave dignity to the temple-form composition by the use of an engaged portico with Tuscan pilasters and pediment…. Sited on a high point in the picturesque county seat village of Washington, the 1834 building is highlighted by a tall belfry … similar to that which Crawford provided for the Page County Courthouse.”
The sampling of courthouses in Calder’s article points up both the shared details of Jeffersonian courthouses on the one hand (such as the copy-cat bell towers on the Rappahannock and Page courthouses) as well as the rich variety of interpretations made by their individual builders. Tearing down our courthouse, therefore, wouldn’t just destroy one irreplaceable example; it would violate the integrity of an entire set.
My purpose here isn’t just to say what a shame if we demolish the old courthouse. Rather it’s to suggest that there are people within and beyond our borders who would recognize the profound historic value of this building and might be persuaded to partake in the noble work of its restoration and adaptation to modern service. Sure, that might cost more than substituting a McCourthouse in its place, but we might not have to shoulder the entire expense on our own.
Editor’s note: At a meeting on Sept. 7, Board of Supervisors members assured the audience that the current courthouse would not be demolished. You can watch that meeting here.
