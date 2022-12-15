Comment articles reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
I hope everyone had a great Thanksgiving. It is one of my favorite holidays of the year. And on Monday morning after Thanksgiving, it was very dark and blustery looking back toward Rappahannock Peak, and in front of those dark clouds was the most vivid rainbow I think I have ever seen. Not only were the colors bright, but the rainbow seemed so near.
It wasn’t raining and I started wondering where the raindrop prisms were coming from. I went around and looked towards the firehouse, and there was the slightest little bit of soft rain falling. It was a gorgeous sight, and it made me remember a standard picture the little kids used to draw of a rainbow and the picture had the words on it similar to these: “And I set my ’bow in the clouds to tell the people I will never again destroy the world with water.” I do not remember if that was regular elementary school or if it was vacation bible school. But I have a good memory of all the kids having a picture they had drawn with words similar to that.
I trust you have all been well. I was sorry to hear of the passing of Mary Williams. Again, if I recall correctly, I think I remember hearing my sister Mary Alice say that she and Mrs. Williams were on the same high school basketball team. She was a wonderful lady and will be sadly missed by family and friends. Our condolences to all those in Mrs. Williams’ circle of love.
And so, it is time for Christmas, once again. I enjoy hearing the Christmas carols and old songs associated with this time of year. A number of our churches will have special programs and music. I hope you get to enjoy one or more of them. The looks on the little one’s faces remind me of angels, and I hope they have all been nice and not naughty. I watched a TV show the other night where Santa was holding a little girl on his lap. She looked to be 3 or 4 years old. Santa asked her if she had been naughty or nice. The little angel replied, “We’re not going to talk about that.”
I trust the big midterm elections came out to suit you. If they didn’t, just hold on and we will have another one in a year or two. Maybe that one will be more to your liking. I don’t get quite as wrapped up in them as I used to.
I still pray each day for the country and people of Ukraine. I guess I am disappointed in the world and its organizations, for allowing this to happen. What has become of our moral fiber to allow one large country to run roughshod over a smaller neighbor. My mother used to say it will all come out in the wash, son. Indeed, it may, but it is going to be some very dirty wash water.
Merry Christmas and a blessed New Year to you and yours. And, “God bless us, everyone.”
Rapp News and Foothills Forum are continuously covering local news in our community. Sign up to have the Rapp News Daily delivered free to your inbox every morning. Click here to sign up...
In-Depth Reporting
Community support for the nonprofit, nonpartisan Foothills Forum provides research and reporting about Rappahannock County matters, in collaboration with the Rappahannock News. Here's our work so far...