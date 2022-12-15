road-mist-story.jpg
By Luke Christopher

Comment articles reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.

I hope everyone had a great Thanksgiving. It is one of my favorite holidays of the year. And on Monday morning after Thanksgiving, it was very dark and blustery looking back toward Rappahannock Peak, and in front of those dark clouds was the most vivid rainbow I think I have ever seen. Not only were the colors bright, but the rainbow seemed so near.  

Tags

Recommended for you