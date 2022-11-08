Comment articles reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
Before moving to Rappahannock County in 2021, I lived in Florida wanting to do my civic duty and enrolled in the training offered to become a certified volunteer poll watcher and greeter for the 2020 presidential election. It was an illuminating experience.
In class, the election supervisor covers all the acceptable and not acceptable procedural rules surrounding voting eligibility, ballot protocol, provisional ballots, and the method for “curing” a ballot. Every inch of the process has checks and balances. The rules are strict, tight and transparent. Once a ballot is cast, it is basically hermetically sealed and secure.
Election security is reverent. In the conference room I could almost feel Lady Liberty up in the corner watching over us with a proud and discerning eye.
My assignment election day 2020 was to be a poll greeter at Precinct #144, Grace Lutheran Church from 6:30 a.m. until the last person in line at 7 p.m., when the polls officially closed, was able to vote. Poll greeters are positioned outside the polling location to “greet,” answer questions, and help voters find their proper polling place if they are lost. Also hand out “slate cards,” which list the candidates.
There are hard regulations as to where poll greeters of both parties can plant themselves on the precinct property and what constitutes voter harassment. The top priority is to be a smiling face, and to cheerfully say, “Thank You for Voting!” to everyone, no matter their political affiliation, in acknowledgement that they have taken the time and made the effort to exercise their constitutional right to vote.
Upon arriving at Precinct #414 at 5:30 a.m., I congratulated myself for not being late and failing the U.S. Constitution and took my time to cast the church grounds to find the best vantage point and set up camp.
Gary, the precinct election lieutenant, a pleasant gray-haired man who looked like he had just strolled off a golf course arrived at 6:15 a.m. tape measure in hand. With an eagle-eye scouting out my position he immediately said, “Young lady, you are in violation. It’s tricky because the acceptable perimeter is a big 100 yard No Contact Zone circle. You are ‘in’ so will have to move to comply. And absolutely no soliciting with voters in line inside or outside. Good luck!”
I was so relieved that my first encounter was with such a normal, friendly person. Political tensions were at a crisis level and there had been rumors of militia with guns showing up at polling locations. A chill went through my body, but this time not from the weather.
By 7 a.m. there was a queue of voters waiting for the front door to open. I had moved to the shoulder of the entrance driveway to catch people’s eye as they drove in on their way to park and then walked past to enter the church.
By 7:45 a.m. I was still the only poll greeter on site, but soon noticed a man in a red jacket and MAGA cap talking to the people in line by the entrance to the church and handing them flyers. Gary was quickly on the scene reprimanding the guy and relocated the counterpart poll greeter to a spot directly across the driveway from me. We straddled the asphalt facing each other only a few feet apart.
The professionalism of everyone involved in the voting process so far was impressive. However, what I experienced at the frontlines in the no contact zone was a whole different world entirely.
Mark, the poll greeter from the other political party was a young well-groomed man in his 30s and very chatty. I stayed neutral and listened as he went on about how his fiancée was Cuban and her family had fled Castro and communism and Democrats were all communists taking over the country. Did he mean me?
Replacing Mark at noon was Melissa, a sweet brunette Soccer Mom. Melissa had not been given any instructions on what to do so I filled her in so she could do her job. Mostly she wanted to talk about raising children, being married, things women care about. I went to her side of the “aisle” and we took a few selfies.
An unpleasant woman strode up to me so close, I could smell her cigarette breath. She started yelling, “You people are the devil and need to be stopped. You ruin everything. You should all die.” “Thank you for voting!” I replied. Melissa, embarrassed, hugged me. Our instinct was to be friends.
After Melissa, an elderly Grandmother came to finish off the day. She sported a Yankee straw hat with small American flags standing upright in the brim like tall candles on a birthday cake. Reluctantly she gave me her name, Florence. Florence may have been indoctrinated not to speak to people like me as we might put a curse on her, Satan worshippers that we were.
“It’s getting nippy,” I said to Florence, breaking the silence. “Do you need a shawl? Here’s one you can borrow.” “No,” was her response, standing with arms folded to warm herself. I handed over the comfy knit and she quickly wrapped herself up.
“It’s two more hours until the polls close. I have a chair if you want to sit down?” I asked. “No.” she answered.
Suddenly Florence asked in a girly voice, “Are my flags straight?” adjusting her hat. “In the wind the two on the left are askew,” I replied. Taking my direction, Florence fixed the Betsy Ross’s until they were erect and proud again. She beamed.
“Maybe I will take the chair” Florence volunteered. “Thank you.”
I reflected that in our hearts we all want the same thing, don’t we? A happy family, love, and peace in our lives. Unfortunately, assumptions and opinions get in the way. To paraphrase the words of Saint Theresa of Calcutta., “If we judge people, we have no time to love them.”
The writer lives in Sperryville