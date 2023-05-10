Comment_Regnery-4b.jpg
Attendees dined, twice, on Ginger Hill beef.
 Courtesy photo

Comment articles reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.

Nearly 150 people congregated at Ginger Hill, the home of Brooke and Ann Miller, headquarters for Ginger Hill Angus, just outside the town of Washington on Saturday, April 22, to support The Beef Initiative and  to learn about self-sovereignty in food, health and finance. The Beef Initiative’s “Texas Slim” presided over the event, as the guests enjoyed delicious Ginger Hill beef. 

Comment_Regnery-4a.jpg

Dr. Brooke Miller and Texas Slim

