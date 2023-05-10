Comment articles reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
Nearly 150 people congregated at Ginger Hill, the home of Brooke and Ann Miller, headquarters for Ginger Hill Angus, just outside the town of Washington on Saturday, April 22, to support The Beef Initiative and to learn about self-sovereignty in food, health and finance. The Beef Initiative’s “Texas Slim” presided over the event, as the guests enjoyed delicious Ginger Hill beef.
Begun as a movement to empower the American rancher, The Beef Initiative encourages improved diet and health by building a relationship between consumers and locally sourced, more nutritious food. For the rancher, it advocates decentralization and a return of competition in the beef industry and the four large packer monopolies with reliance on locally-owned packing houses, and a return of economic viability to ranching while improving the economy of small town America.
The coast-to-coast crowd was welcomed to Ginger Hill by Dr. Miller, who introduced his wife and partner Ann, daughter Amanda and her husband Matt Kita, plus son Henry and his wife Libby, and turned the platform over to Texas Slim, who explained the original motivation behind The Beef Initiative which, he explained, is a protocol for “beef intelligence delivered through the open gates of the great American Rancher, built out locally and broadcasted globally.” His goal is to recruit 10,000 ranches who will be able to feed Americans with local processing available in every county in the U.S.
Several panels provided a wealth of information on health, finance and family, including one made up of professional women, successful in both work and motherhood, who discussed “nurturing and natural living in an increasingly unnatural world,” emphasizing the sense community, truth and self-sovereignty for the family and a decentralized education system.
A panel of crypto currency experts presented “Bitcoin 101,” explaining the benefits of a decentralized monetary system and financial self-sovereignty.
Dr. Miller, who maintains a busy medical practice in Rappahannock, spoke about the value of an animal-based diet and maintaining healthy lifestyle choices, decentralization in the healthcare system, and returning decision-making into the hands of doctors treating patients on a daily basis instead of the government, Big Pharma and the news media.
Dr. Sabine Hazan, world-renowned expert and cutting-edge medical researcher on the gut flora (microbiome), spoke on the importance of the presence of bifida in the gut, benefits and the correlation of gut health to an individual’s response to COVID and COVID vaccines.
Andy Green, Senior Advisor in the US Department of Agriculture for Fair and Competitive Markets, and Lia Biando of the United States Cattlemen’s Association spoke about corporate domination of the food industry and the price farmers and consumers pay as a result.
Keynote speaker for the event was Dr. Robert Malone, internationally recognized scientist/physician and one of the original inventors of mRNA vaccine, who discussed the impact that the introduction of mRNA vaccines in American and imported livestock could have on diet and health.
The event was both educational and promotional, but the highlight of the day was Ginger Hill beef, locally processed by Adams Slaughterhouse in Amissville: burgers for lunch and a cattlemen’s feast in the evening, prepared by skilled butcher Johnny Ochoa of Austin, Texas, who cooked a side of beef on smokers, demonstrating and discussing the best Texas butcher techniques. Quièvremont Winery, a co-sponsor of the event, provided a variety of Rappahannock wines, and the day was topped off with bluegrass music by Erik Burnham and friends.
Although most of the crowd had never met, the atmosphere was almost that of a family reunion, and you’d have thought the digital age was still a pipe dream, supplanted by old-fashioned friendship and good cheer.
