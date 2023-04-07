Comment articles reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
There seems to be a deep animosity, veiled by charm and manners, between the residents of the county that identify as the “been here's” and those that moved here more recently, the “come here's.” As a “come here,” I initially felt this animosity and was less than welcomed by the “Welcome to Rappahannock” signs on people's lawns.
In conversations with complete strangers, I’ve been asked if I was new to the county and if I wanted the place to change. I’d assuage these strangers with praise for the county as it is and how I hoped that it wouldn't change. I’ve recently changed my perspective – I want change in Rappahannock.
What, exactly, are the “come here's” trying to change? For starters, like many new property owners in the county, I have become the custodian of an incredible slice of nature that has been neglected, abused and exploited for decades. Invasive species choke wooded areas with thorns, vines, and the tree-of-heaven that shades native plants from the sunlight they need to survive. Meadows are over-grazed, sprayed with toxic herbicides and pesticides, and seeded with non-native grass before being cut to make hay at the cost of the birds and mammals that make these open areas home.
Wetlands and streams are destroyed by grazing cattle and their droppings, adding massive amounts of unnatural nutrients to the waters that cause algal blooms that kill and outcompete native plants and animals from waterways. I’m trying to change the way we care for our most precious resource in Rappahannock county, the land on which we grow our food and raise our children.
To those that feel I am unwelcome in this county, here is my message to you:
You were here before I arrived, perhaps not more than a few decades, or perhaps as long as a few generations. During your tenure in this place, what have you been doing? Have you been the benevolent custodian of this special land? Have you cared for the land to ensure that it is healthy, productive and ecologically stable for the generations to come? Have you made sure that you haven’t changed the county to make it inhospitable to the plants, animals and peoples that lived here for thousands and tens of thousands of years before you arrived? In my experience of this magical place, there is an overwhelming lack of care for private and public land. The “been here's” may be fighting changes to the county that they perceive as threatening while the changes that they themselves have made to the land threaten the biodiversity and therefore ecotourism on which this community depends.
Change is inevitable. It can’t be stopped, but its direction can be managed. It's time that we elected leaders that embrace change with fresh ideas on how to protect the natural resources of the county and use its profound natural beauty to create high-value jobs and infrastructure that will uplift the entire community. Perhaps if we try to see each other as custodians of this place rather than owners of it, we can work together to direct the inevitable changes that will come to Rappahanock in a direction that uplifts and revitalizes everyone.
Rapp News and Foothills Forum are continuously covering local news in our community. Sign up to have the Rapp News Daily delivered free to your inbox every morning. Click here to sign up...
In-Depth Reporting
Community support for the nonprofit, nonpartisan Foothills Forum provides research and reporting about Rappahannock County matters, in collaboration with the Rappahannock News. Here's our work so far...