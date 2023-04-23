Comment articles reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
Mother Nature’s flowered crown seems to have been slightly askew as she meandered through the past couple of seasons. The miserly bit of snow that fell couldn’t have helped the area’s water table much.
It has been garden time for quite awhile. According to an informal source, the correct time for planting potatoes was Saint Patrick’s Day. Many years ago, a lady I know went on an economy kick and put her heart and soul into a really huge garden plot. She planted her potatoes at the proper time. Unfortunately, she got caught up in her enthusiasm and enlarged the garden area.
By the time she got the entire thing planted, she forgot where her potatoes were and never did discover which plants might have been the missing potatoes or were just weeds. She also put in an entire long row of tomato plants which produced seemingly millions of delicious tomatoes which she gave away in big bags whenever anyone went there.
Most everyone has his or her favorite garden or lawn story. Take azaleas, for instance. A local nursery guaranteed the hardiness of its native azaleas. The plants were a healthy blooming group, so I bought several and spent part of a weekend preparing the soil and planting. Unfortunately, in spite of the ten surrounding acres of lush grass, some resident cows thought the new azaleas more to their taste.
Next time, I vowed, I’m putting azaleas in wooden tubs on the porch. I haven’t heard of stair-climbing cows yet. Another time, I planted a few small shrubs in a bare area, not realizing that my new great pyrenees puppy would decide that the freshly turned soil would be his play area. Solution there was to create several flower & trailing vine hanging baskets to brighten the place and sprinkle grass seed with straw cover on the pyr playground.
My attempt at vegetable gardening proved short lived though. A friend at work offered to till a proposed garden at another house of mine years ago. He and his wife had a bountiful vegetable garden amazingly in their Falls Church backyard. I spent an entire weekend at the time further preparing that plot, putting seeds & starter plants in. Several weeks later, my friend asked how the garden was growing. Oo-o-ops. Garden? Not foremost in my mind. I went home that evening to see the overgrown. I don't know what’s there.
That’s why I find our local gardeners so amazing and admire their talents which provide nutritious veggies. By their educated efforts, they are contributing to capturing the carbon in our atmosphere, enriching their soils that provide more delicious veggies than most large scale store bought. Buying fresh and supporting small businesses helps keep me pretty healthy.
As April 22 is Earth Day, think about the message on an old poster I once had, now lost: visualize our planet as seen from space; add the phrase “in the midst of the balance of things man stands, capable of spoiling it all or living wisely in a world he loves.”
Together, we can celebrate Earth Day. Happy local shopping.
