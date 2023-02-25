Comment articles reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
The village of Sperryville is fortunate to have a 1.5-mile network of walking trails along the Thornton River where residents and visitors of all ages can relax and enjoy the river’s natural surroundings while accessing the village’s many amenities in a safe walking environment. But changes are coming!
In 2022, the Sperryville Community Alliance (SCA) commissioned the preparation of a Trail Study. This study provides guidance for trail maintenance and restoration, outlined possible trail expansion and amenities to increase access to safe open spaces, and charted a vision for the trail network over the next five to 10 years.
Additionally, the SCA has recently contracted with an eco-management firm to remove invasive non-native plants from selected areas along the trail. This is needed to restore the riparian buffer and establish a healthy tree canopy over the river. Invasive non-native plants such as oriental bittersweet and multiflora rose tend to smother native plant species and take over the habitat. Removing them is the initial step of the process of restoring native habitat along the river and becoming a national showcase for good riparian land management.
The vision is to transform the current riparian buffer with about 70% invasives to a pristine one comprising all native species. Work will begin this Feb. 28 and should finish by March 10. Sections of the trail will be temporarily closed while the work is in progress. Follow-up clearing will occur in late summer to keep the invasives at bay. Tree planting for canopy restoration is anticipated during the fall of 2023 and the spring of 2024. Other native shrubs and flowers will be planted during volunteer work days.
The SCA will be adding directional signs along the trail prior to Sperryfest 2023, which will be held on April 29. Signs will be placed at the pedestrian bridge near the old Sperryville school, at the entrance to the River Arts District on Water Street, and at the eastern trail end near Pen Druid. Smaller directional signs will be placed at key junctions where trail users need to make a choice of routes to take. There are also plans for interpretive signs along the trail network which will highlight the importance of protecting the watershed, the value of macroinvertebrates (minute insects) in preserving water quality, and the need for removing invasive plants to protect the riparian habitat. Additional interpretive signs emphasizing the history and infrastructure of the village are planned later in the year.
Lastly, trail improvements are already underway to improve accessibility and safety. Steps and handrails are being added to assist trail users navigate uneven terrain. Tree roots and other trip hazards will be addressed. Muddy sections will be mulched to improve walkability and mitigate erosion.
You are invited to come and enjoy what the Sperryville Trail has to offer. Come and see the changes for yourself!
The writer is a committee member of the Sperryville Trail Advisory Committee, organized by the Sperryville Community Alliance.
