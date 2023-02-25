Comment_Van_Acker1.jpg

The Sperryville Community Alliance is undertaking big projects along the village's trail system.

 Courtesy Photo

Comment articles reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com. 

The village of Sperryville is fortunate to have a 1.5-mile network of walking trails along the Thornton River where residents and visitors of all ages can relax and enjoy the river’s natural surroundings while accessing the village’s many amenities in a safe walking environment.  But changes are coming!

