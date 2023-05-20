Comment articles reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
Many of us remember the adage “As the twig is bent, so grows the tree.” In my opinion, consequences are helpful ways to guide youngsters as they grow to maturity.
How many of us had chores to help our family as we grew up? How many of us, however, were lucky enough to have a mom and dad, possibly even grandparents, maybe a few aunts, uncles, to add support for family through good times and bad? That’s not always the case nowadays as we take a look around our county and our country. Consequences seem to be fewer to help many little twigs straighten into strong trees.
An example I remember was when I did some substitute teaching for middle school students decades ago. A popular consequence to improper behavior were the sentences, usually “I will not talk in class” about 100 times. A deterrent? Sometimes. However, when I went into a class after the “Hello, I’m (so & so), your teacher today,” I noted the sentence consequence, noting the eye rolls.
I then went to the blackboard and printed a sentence that filled an entire section, saying, “this, twenty five times.” Peace and attention to the subject at hand followed. In fact, those sentences gained a bit of fame when some teachers peeked in to get ideas for their own. One day, weeks later, a young student greeted me in the hall with,”Hi Mrs. B!” and proceeded to rattle off one of the sentences in its entirety. “Goodness,” I exclaimed, “how did you remember that?”
“Well,” she replied, “if you had to write it twenty five times, you’d remember it, too,” and skipped happily away.
However, about 16 years ago, when I applied to substitute teach middle schoolers here in Rappahannock, the sentence consequence had been eliminated, and remedial area seemed to be in place (to the best of my memory).
However, when a certain class claimed to have completed work and became restless with note passing, whispered messages, I came next time with James Kilpatrick’s wonderfully interesting book “Foxes Union” and when class affirmed all work done, I proceeded to read a chapter about the bear who stole packages from a front porch freezer and how a later trip illustrated his (her?) refined taste as the vegetables were left in, and whatever deemed good, taken.
After a couple of classes like that, students became studious once more. Maybe a gentle nudge encouraging a certain behavior. After I’d returned to another job, I encountered several of my former students who greeted me with, “Ms. D, where have you been?” Heartwarming group of good kids.
There are other groups that I ran into elsewhere when working for a new homes builder. I finally decided that these young adults must have had parents who never said no to them because they were affronted when I told them my builder couldn’t do what they wanted as we were not in the custom builder (note, more expensive) niche.
One person even demanded that this builder actually pour the foundation of the house several feet outside the designated place on site plan because the next door house was too close for what that person wanted. Now that generation has produced children of their own, how many with the same mindset.
How can a lack of consequences be resolved? Going forward with a smile and kindness while standing up to bullies (as Admiral McRaven wrote in his book “Make Your Bed”) can be the start to instilling positive habits from consequences. Admiral McRaven also mentioned changing the world for generations to come. How many have seen the phrase “be the change you want to see in the world”?
With the close of the recent Give Local Piedmont campaign, we can recognize how many throughout our county and region are contributing and participating to the betterment of our fellow residents. Bravo.
