During the public hearing on Mt. Airy’s rezoning application at the July 7 Board of Supervisors meeting, attorney Mike Brown said that making a decision on the Taylors’ application is not a head-counting exercise. He was likely referring to the scores of people who oppose the application — a group with at least 400 signatures on a petition against the rezoning. To his point I would respond that rezoning should be about what, not who. If a stranger walked in announcing he had bought that same property and requested the county rezone it without a substantial proffering, would we give him the time of day? Not a chance.
The playing field must be level for favorite sons and newcomers alike. This application has been on the table since October 2020, more than ample time for the applicant to come forward with proffers to back up his “vision.” How about a clustering of homes, planned green space and trails, actual traffic solutions and even guaranteed affordable housing? Real plans, not just ideas. Real community benefits. Proffers that are enforceable. Something concrete that 400 people could applaud.
Sally Haynes
Sperryville