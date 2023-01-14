Hallberg1.jpg

“Crankies," among the first forms of moving picture entertainment, are coming to Rappahannock at Estes Mill.

 Courtesy Photo

Comment articles reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com. 

Probably drawing on European puppet traditions (including shadows) and “scroll technology” the crankie would be both a local entertainment and travel the world in the pre-cinema years. Essentially it involves an unraveling story that is pictured on a thin paper scroll which is ‘cranked’ from one spool holding a scroll to a second spool. This occurs in a box of varying size (think TV size as being average) which is backlit, originally by candles.

Tags

Recommended for you