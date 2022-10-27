Comment articles reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
Since its founding in 1959, Rappahannock High County High School (RCHS) has continued to fulfill its status as the ideal model for a community school. Unlike most large high schools in the country, RCHS defies the experience from a modern large school to a welcoming small one.
What aids this model is not only its many supporters in the school and community, but the student population. Many school systems, whether it be locally or nationally, contain a student population above 1,000 students. With a smaller student population, Rappahannock holds the opportunity to connect personally with each student. In larger schools, it is harder for that to happen.
Of course, the size of Rappahannock isn’t exactly what makes it unique. One particular reason for the continued success of Rappahannock’s uniqueness is the creative passion at the school.
Over the past two years, RCHS has seen much change with the appearance of new faces. The arrival of Principal Carlos Seward, formerly the assistant principal at Eastern View High School in Culpeper, has sought to allow more creative freedom within the walls of the RCHS.
“One of the things that makes Rappahannock County High School special with respect to its academic creativity and initiatives is that we are able to provide a bespoke educational experience for all of our students due to our intimate size,” said Seward.
“Regarding academic creativity, our teachers facilitate high-level teaching and learning practices to provide stimulating discourse, understanding, and applied synthesis to assignments. Also, we have a strong focus on the ‘whole-student.’ For example, our Positive Relationships Inspire a Drive for Excellence (PRIDE) program is very unique in terms of how it is structured, the engagement between teachers, staff and students, and the time that we schedule during the day to facilitate this initiative.”
Outside of the school walls, RCHS has retained its reputation for incorporating elements of community harmony through public outlets. Examples include events held by the culinary class and Future Farmers of America (FFA)-sponsored festivals. Such initiatives were heavily expanded with the addition of new classes and content, and made possible by the creative vision of educators within the school.
“RCHS has the quality of staff to implement academic creativity in the classroom. Even though there is some level of regulation from the state with teaching, each staff member at RCHS is able to add their own creative spin to better connect with the student body,” said science teacher Greg Czekaj.
This year saw the addition of new and exciting agricultural classes inspired from Rapphannock’s FFA Chapter, which was created in 2019. Classes such as the equestrian course and the small animal care course were created by Mrs. Michele Fincham, who was a co-creator of the Rappahannock FFA Chapter. Students participate in interactive lessons about caring for smaller species of animals. Some animals, including her own ferrets, stay in the classroom at times.
This year, the equestrian class was formed and students embarked on an educational journey through a mixture of classroom learning and hands-on activities. Some learning took place on field trips to locations like the horse stables of High Meadow Manor in Flint Hill.
The variety of academic initiatives in the school wouldn’t be complete without the addition of Mr. Hogan’s Turf Management class. Widely known across the school as our welding teacher, Hogan is no stranger to elective classes and has spent the past few years developing new courses that not only reflect the culture of our county with farming and mechanical trades, but also benefit participants. The Turf Management class contains content about interactive lawn maintenance, and students participate in caring for the school’s turf areas, including the football field.
Trained as a lawyer, Mr. Jeffery Day came to RCHS after teaching for several years at Wakefield Country Day School. He shares a passion for history and government and his energy can be felt all around the school. This year marks the second year of him teaching the “We the People: The Citizen and the Constitution,” a nationwide academic program. The organization began in 1987 with the Commission of the Bicentennial of the Constitution. Since then, it has educated millions of students across the country about the history and importance of the Constitution.
Students not only learn about the Constitution, but are required to participate in an academic competition for the program and debate various topics included in the course program. The program allows students to create documentary films about historical subjects. The long-term goal for the program is to construct a small film trailer.
The RCHS Art Department continues to grow in creative vision. Art Teacher Joy Richardson adds her own creative touch to teaching and her encouragement for student artwork is evident in the classroom.
Art students are encouraged to submit their work to local competitions and events such as the Shenandoah WildFlower Art Contest, which RCHS student Camden Shanks earned the “Best in Show” award for her entry last year.
RCHS provides a school experience like none other and continues to evolve. These initiatives are the combined efforts of the school administrative body, the creative passion of the staff, and the interest of the students. Passion is evident and these programs offer a small sampling of that
The writer is a Rappahannock County High School senior and a Headwaters Foundation writing intern.