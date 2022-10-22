Comment articles reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
A big pitch Republicans are making this election is that they do better with the economy than Democrats. Yet the exact opposite is true when you look at just about every measure.
Let’s start with economic growth. Since Democratic President Franklin Delano Roosevelt, the four highest increases in gross domestic product were under Democratic presidents. Three of the worst ones were under Republicans – both Bushes and Trump.
How about major economic downturns? Of the 17 recessions the U.S. has endured in the last 100 years, Republican presidents were in power for 13, including all the really big ones.
What about the deficit? Republican President Ronald Reagan doubled the deficit he got from Democratic President Jimmy Carter, and Republican President George H.W. Bush doubled that again to $255 billion. President Bill Clinton, a Democrat, turned it around to a budget surplus of $236 billion. Republican President George W. Bush drove the deficit to $1.4 trillion. President Barack Obama, a Democrat, cut that back to $585 billion, but Republican President Donald Trump left office with a $3.1 trillion deficit, which Democratic President Joe Biden has already brought back down by over a trillion.
When it comes to job creation, six Democratic presidents oversaw the fastest jobs growth, and four Republicans had the worst record, including the two Bushes and Trump. Under Biden, the economy has already gained back all the jobs lost during covid and is ahead about half a million new ones.
The S&P 500, a measure of stock prices of the top 500 U.S. companies, has seen returns since WWII twice as high under Democrats as under Republicans. As were corporate profits and labor productivity.
It is not a stretch to understand why. The Republican party has been a slave to cutting taxes — generally for the rich and large corporations — and to undermining regulations that govern corporate misconduct.
They argue that cutting taxes creates a trickle down, as the wealthy put money back into the economy. Well, it's just downright impossible for someone making $200 million a year to pump as much into the basic economy as 2,000 families making $100,000. Republicans maintain that there should be no limits on political spending by wealthy individuals and corporations. So, more money for the rich has meant more political influence, which translates into more advantage to further accumulate wealth. And the trickle down — well we’re still waiting for it.
And when it comes to regulations, Republicans have a long history of opposition to government oversight of companies gobbling up their competitors. This has led to one industry segment after another — from meat to oil to shipping — being monopolized by a few companies that can pretty much dictate prices with impunity. That is one major reason we are seeing inflation today.
Weak regulation of banking and mortgage investments has led to major financial meltdowns. And recent politicization of public health measures made the covid pandemic much worse and more deadly than it had to be.
This is a pattern that repeats itself. Republicans do everything they can to take the side of big business and the wealthy, arguing that it is good for the economy. Fact is 48% of Americans do not own any stock. They don’t benefit from corporate stock prices, so working families fall further behind.
The economy works well when everyone participates, not when large companies and their shareholders get the lion’s share of income and profits. Democrats take office and strive to right the ship in favor of working families. This is exactly where we are now. In spite of the post covid bounce-back in demand and corporate price gouging fueling inflation, under Biden and the Democrats, employment and wages have had record growth, the deficit is being paid down, and rules are being put in place to make the economy more equitable for everyone.
The writer lives in Castleton