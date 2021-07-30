Comment articles reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
I recently wrote to our county commissioner and Board of Supervisors about two problems I, and others, see at the Rappahannock County Flatwood Refuse and Recycling Center. I wanted to find out what the county proposals are for improving both the access to, and organization of, the entire enterprise.
One problem I noted in my letter is that a large amount of space is taken up by the “old” — i.e. disused — trash disposal area. The “new” recycling blue “dumpsters” are nice, but they are compressed together at the entrance to the dump due to the resultant lack of space. Cars and pickups converge there causing backups and, truthfully, dangerous conditions as people try to access these recycling dumpsters.
Problem number two is the “Free Shack,” which is a disaster. Anything and everything is dropped off — dumped — there.
The trash compactors are a great remedy to the smelly piles of yore, but this has not eliminated either problem.
Rappahannock County Planning Commission Chair Keir Whitson responded to me noting the improvements the compactors and the recycling bins have made, as well as saving the county money. He said the “trenches” will be demolished “soon” (the delay caused by litigation). Piedmont Supervisor Christine Smith said Flatwood is a “work in progress” and that volunteers coming in a couple of times a week are trying to keep the “Free Shack” organized.
In the meantime, those of us who use this dump could do a better job of keeping it safe and organized. We can pull in when it’s crowded as far as we can along the old trash disposal area so there is plenty of room for everyone to access the blue recycling bins. We could be mindful of what is allowed (or not allowed) in the “Free Shack.” A couple of volunteers may help, but for it to truly stay organized, it should be run à la Food Pantry, in my opinion. Someone could be paid to be in charge and make use of volunteer help. Precise hours could be set for either drop-off or for foraging through the place. Smith suggested that the effort be paired with a non-profit, to which I’m sure many of us would be more than happy to contribute.
Pride of place is part of being a good citizen. We can all make our Flatwood dump a much better, safer and, yes, cleaner place!
