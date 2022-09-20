Prior to enacting the new standards (35% of new car sales in 2026 and 100% in 2035) the EPA must grant a waiver of preemption to California. This involves a public hearing on the record to take information on the proposed standards. In my time as an executive with the Federal EPA, I chaired several of the past waiver request hearings and prepared the decision from the record. In those hearings, the primary question was whether technology was available to meet the proposed standards.
The situation is different now. There is not much question that technology is available to produce electric vehicles (EVs). However, there remains a serious question about the availability of the electrical grid to charge the EV batteries. EVs require as much energy as equivalent gas-powered vehicles. That energy must come from the electrical grid. Batteries do not make energy, they only store energy that is derived from charging. So, the electrical grid needs to handle the current power requirement of society plus the power for charging EVs.
If the grid cannot handle both, restrictions will be placed on the charging of EVs. That is occurring today in California. The grid overload and resulting restrictions are not caused by the new EV mandates but is a result of the current EVs in California (under 2%) and a heat wave. Nevertheless, this situation illustrates the problem. EVs need an adequate and reliable power grid. Absent both, consumers, and dealers will be adversely affected.
Virginia can change its law to eliminate the adoption of California auto regulations. This would leave the switch to EVs up to the market. If EVs are affordable and there is adequate and reliable electrical power, maybe consumers will reach the EV goals without mandates.
Another approach would be to change the existing Virginia law to make any mandates contingent upon a finding by the Governor that adequate and reliable electrical power is available and the overall cost to consumers is affordable. This would require public hearings and a decision on the record. This approach would somewhat mirror the approach at the Federal level whereby mandates may only be implemented in California if EPA, after a hearing waives preemption.
There are several other critical issues to consider related to large scale adoption of EVs. First, most of the critical raw materials for auto batteries are mined in other countries. This means that the US will be outsourcing to offshore the life blood of the EV fleet. Second, to make up for the additional power needed for the EVs, advocates for green energy will insist on solar panels and wind turbines. These sources of power are not entirely reliable because they depend on sunlight and wind.
Further, the panels and turbines are manufactured in foreign countries. Mandates in Virginal may cause residents to buy gas powered cars in neighboring states that do not have mandates, thus hurting Virginia dealers. Finally, persons who buy EVs will never know if their purchase will affect Climate Change. That change is too nebulous to attribute to a state with mandates. In the past, the benefit of tail pipe standards could be measured locally in terms of smog and carbon monoxide reduction.
EV mandates may work in Virginia, but we need to think about it and be sure.
