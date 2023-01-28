jones.jpg

Protesters place a Black Lives Matter flag on the tall statue of Robert E. Lee in Richmond in June 2020. The statue has since been removed.

 PHOTO BY ALIX BRYAN VIA FLICKR

Comment articles reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com. 

It is one thing for academics to spout addlebrained ideas that do not have even the simplest relationship to rational thinking, common sense, or for that matter, actual reality. We have become accustomed to the ever increasing distance between academia and the real world we actually inhabit. 

