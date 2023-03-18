Comment articles reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
Sir Barnard, one of the oldest black bears in Rappahannock County, gave a huge stretch after emerging from his comfortable den one recent almost Spring day.
“Ah-h-h!” he growled, “that felt mighty good. Time to get out of my hibernation mode. Glad Miss Matilda Magpie has been leaving old copies of our local Rappahannock News under the massive evergreen branches by my front entrance so I’ve been able to keep abreast about what’s going on lately. Why, she even found a few copies of The Wall Street Journal, my favorite national news source.
“Miss Tilly has an incredible ability to discover even more treasures that some people leave around. She even got my nephew, Benjamin Bear, to climb one of the tallest trees in this dark old hollow to prop a little solar panel she found into a few branches so I can charge the new fangled iPhone she gave me. Why, I’ve now been able to check out one of the iPhone dictionary sites to learn about some new words some people have been bandying about. Very interesting. Years ago, the late Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr, talked about equality. Some are now wanting equity, which is a horse of a different color, in my opinion as a wise old Rappahannock bear.
“Goodness, we bears recognize that we have different strengths. If we had to depend upon my tech brilliant nephew, Benjamin Bear, to be an expert on grub patrol, we’d probably starve. That superb and delicious talent belongs to little nephew Sammy Bear (who would surely get so tangled trying to set up that critical solar panel). Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr’s equality promotes the ability of everyone having the opportunity to achieve, while equity seems to want everyone to only achieve the same, somehow lowering one ability so another can be equal. Trying to get Sammy Bear and Benjamin Bear to the same level of grub patrol is a non-starter and how would I be able to maintain my iPhone capabilities having to depend on poor little Sammy Bear?” Sir Barnard sighed.
“Here’s another idea,” chimed in Miss Tilly. “You know the popular Fodderstack 5k fundraiser race is coming up next month. For years, the categories have been arranged according to age groups, each group running (walking) with others within their age group. Age appropriate. What a grand concept. Common sense suggests that age appropriate activities benefit the whole.”
Why, Miss Tilly chirped. “I fly over the race every year and notice the comradeship among all of the runners and those supporting and cheering them on. No matter their thoughts on many subjects, the wonderful Fodderstack 5k Race brings them together.”
“Occasionally, I talk with great aunt Judith Fox and her cousins,” Sir Barnard chimed in. “It’s fascinating to learn their ideas and opinions on what’s happening around this place. Sometimes we agree on topics, other times, we don’t. That doesn’t affect our friendship because we respect each other and recognize our differences. Squabbles sometimes? Of course. Same with humans. If more of them would decide to explore the many angles in topics, life could be more enjoyable. Sort of like the writer in one issue of the Rappahannock News explained (“Without balance, uneven chaos ensues,” Dec. 1, 2022) in suggesting readers watch the movie “Twelve Angry Men,” during which jurors discuss the many sides in the evidence presented and actually come to acquit the defendant, an ending very different from the initial decision of eleven of the jurors. You know, Miss Tilly,” Sir Barnard Bear concluded, “if we wildlife can get along so well, don’t you think our humans can, too?”
“Hope so!” sang Miss Tilly as she soared away on another of her exploring missions.
The writer lives in Washington.