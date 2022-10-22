Comment articles reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
The 37 new kindergartners at Rappahannock Elementary School may not yet know that they are taking the first steps on a long journey with a pot of gold at the end, but their teachers, parents, and community supporters do and will be cheering them all the way through graduation. The goal is to produce life-ready graduates. The program operates within the schools under the MyFuture umbrella.
This year, FamilyFutures has also opened accounts for 23 new students in Grades 1-3 who are joining peers previously enrolled. FamilyFutures will be adding a new class each year until all grades are enrolled. To date, there are 245 accounts, each “seeded” with $100, but the most important fact is how students can earn more.
Students earn up to $100 in new deposits each year, all the way through graduation by completing age-appropriate activities designed to build both financial knowledge and personal skills essential for lifelong success in education, work and family. Parents of new students are excited about the opportunities.
Alex and Keil Hausler’s daughter, Adeline, is among the new kindergartners. They said, “We are really looking to learning more about and engaging with FamilyFutures with our daughter. We can’t wait to see what Addy will learn this year.”
What may look like fun to Addy is laying fundamental groundwork. Counting coins in kindergarten may seem simple, but recognizing denominations and how coins can add up in different ways are skills relevant to math and to how students think about money.
Parents often ask their children, “What do you want to be when you grow up?” Even in kindergarten, however, MyFuture takes a step further: “How much will you earn?” “What would that buy?” These questions help students to become future-oriented. The pair uses games, topical reading, visioning exercises and other strategies that reflect state standards for math and social studies.
Research has shown that attitudes about money are pretty much set by age seven. Young student responses range from being a veterinarian to nurse or surfer. They imagine their earnings will buy a cat or a cheese grater or “all of Hawaii.” But some are thinking in surprisingly sober terms. “I would like to save my money so I can adopt a kid one day, buy a house, and get a job,” said one second grader. A kindergartner said he’d use his money to help buy groceries; another said to buy a house.
Kimberly Jones, mother of second grader Ryan, said, “The best thing about MyFuture is they incorporate hands-on financial literacy activities into their lessons which makes it fun for the younger kids and keeps them engaged. Everything is always age/grade level appropriate too and easy to learn.”
A key feature of the savings accounts is that student success and accumulation of savings is not dependent on family circumstances. “MyFuture provides every kindergarten student at RCES the opportunity to start a savings account. What an amazing opportunity for our students and school division,” said Rappahannock County Elementary School Principal Lisa Gates.
FamilyFutures has deliberately designed the program to reflect the makeup of Rappahannock County families. Parent Amy Compton said, “ My first-grade daughter is excited to learn about and grow her savings account so she can use it towards her future education as a ‘farmer,’ like her daddy.” Earnings at graduation — around $1500 — are not restricted to post-high school education or training. Students will be able to use their funds for any purpose that promotes financial stability, such as retirement accounts or costs of licensing or tools to take up a trade.
Parents of students who are further along in the journey already see their children are taking in the message linking choices and dollars.
Even in second grade, Heather and Matt Farmer’s daughter, Sophia, had already grasped important principles, “She has learned how saving can lead to bigger investments and how her time relates to her money as well,” they say, a pretty sophisticated idea that many adults have yet to understand.
One of the earliest student savers, Garret Cash, now in third grade, still rolls coins — an activity for kindergartners — and takes his money to the bank. He’s also an eagle-eyed comparison shopper, according to his mother, Stephanie. “He always wants to know the cost of something and whether there is something cheaper,” she said.
The underlying idea is that students, over time, learn that they can set their own goals and make choices to progress toward those goals. Wakefield School Board member Chris Ubben said, “Every child is a unique creation of desires, dreams, and possibilities, and with the help of FamilyFutures and others, we've been able to reach out to so many more and offer a host of opportunities for them.”
Compton said, “FamilyFutures is a wonderful program that involves the whole family, education system, and community to set up our younger generation for success.”
FamilyFutures reaches out to parents and to other adults in the community to provide tools and resources to help take control of finances. As with the children, the goal is to realize there are options — not always great options but options still. And to begin to see how even seemingly small decisions can have big effects. As one supporter described it, “You are changing a culture.”
Hitting a major milestone in less than four years, FamilyFutures has enrolled half the RCES grades, and students have nearly $75,600 in 245 accounts.
Harkening back to the stages of planning, in 2019, Mary Anne Biggs, past FamilyFutures board chair and veteran administrator with Rappahannock County Public Schools, said, “ I have stepped back and am amazed. It isn’t an easy road.” Still involved with FamilyFutures, Biggs described the work as “a vital and innovative way to reach children and address financial literacy.”
The journey for students and FamilyFutures is possible because of a broad base of support by many county residents and several foundations, including the Headwaters Educational Foundation, the PATH Foundation, Northern Piedmont Community Foundation, the Jacquemin Foundation and the Harry and Zoe Poole Foundation.
The writer is executive director of FamilyFutures