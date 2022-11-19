Letter-stack

Comment articles reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.

This is a semi-rebuttal to Randy Rieland’s Foothills Forum article in your Nov. 3 issue (“‘We’re getting thinner and thinner’: New data shows ranks of most active county fire and rescue volunteers down as service calls increase, force ages”). The newspaper’s hand-wringing headline and the apocalyptic implication of the imminent collapse of our volunteer fire and rescue system in his lead paragraphs is far from the case. There are three items in the article I would like to address.

Tags

Recommended for you